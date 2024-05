7 Summer Trends To Add To Your Mood Board

This summer is the season of the skirt. With mini skirts (and micro-minis) making a big comeback, and prairie-style midis being as versatile as ever, there are tons of styles to slip into, including bubble skirts, tiered midis and tennis skirts (call it the Challengers effect ). Labels like Aknvas and Staud cosigned the bubble skirt this season, while tiered skirts were flaunted at Louis Vuitton. Best of all, you can style any silhouette with a simple tee and you’ll be ready to go.