These Summer Dress Trends Are A Nostalgic Dream

Whether you’re planning summer vacation outfits or looking to revive your everyday style, a standout summer dress deserves a spot on your shopping list. And if you need help narrowing down the options, we’ve rounded up this season’s top dress trends… and they’re as cute, effortless, and refreshing as a chilled Aperol Spritz.This summer welcomes a return to nostalgic silhouettes, prints, and palettes. Think ‘60s-style shift dresses , Old-Hollywood drop-waists , retro polka dots , and idyllic gingham . Pastels are also having a major moment, with pistachio green making a strong case as the new butter yellow Read on for the biggest dress trends to shop now, how to wear them, and where to find styles that’ll make you feel like the main character in your own summer blockbuster.