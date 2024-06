25 Summer Beauty Essentials Our Editors Always Rely On, Starting At $8

Sleeping on a silk pillowcase is a no-brainer way to take better care of your hair and skin. Silk reduces the friction between your body and the pillow, and doesn’t take away moisture from your hair like a cotton pillowcase would. You can also reduce tugging on your skin when you sleep on silk, but above all it feels so nice and cooling. We love the hypoallergenic silk pillows from Kitsch, which come in a variety of colorways (including a Hello Kitty version that is too cute for words). Call it an everyday luxury that will pay for itself over time.