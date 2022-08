How To Keep Your Makeup From Melting This Summer, According To R29 Unbothered Editors

"New York City feels like the fourth circle of Dante’s Inferno in the summertime, so if I’m wearing makeup, I want my makeup to stay put, and Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer is the only primer I trust to do that. It’s hydrating, so it doesn’t suffocate your skin, but its [grip] also ensures that the products don’t slip and slide even on the hottest days. Once I’m all done, I seal it with a few sprays of Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray to make sure I stay as cute as I feel before leaving the house. Flawless finish.”“Reapply your sunscreen. I used to be so hurt when all of my efforts to fade my acne scars and hyperpigmentation amounted to nothing, and I realized that I wasn’t doing enough to protect my skin from UV rays. Doing the two-finger method — okay, just one finger most times — once a day just wasn’t enough. I had to reapply my sunscreen some way, somehow. So, a few hours after applying my first layer of SPF, I now follow that up with another application, and if I’m wearing makeup, I’ll opt for an SPF spray that protects the beat without disrupting it.”“When it comes to foundation, always go a shade darker than what you think — that summer sun will tan you way faster than you think. Also, carry a portable fan wherever you go. Your base will thank you.”