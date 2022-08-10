How To Keep Your Makeup From Melting This Summer, According To R29 Unbothered Editors

My makeup routine in the summer:

"As a person with oily skin, the last thing that I want to do in the summer is to look like I’m melting, so I’m very militant about choosing base products that will hold up to the super hot weather. Fall, winter, and spring Ineye can get away with more radiant and dewy foundations, but that's just not an option for hot girl summer, so I stay strapped with mattifying products to make sure my makeup holds. And layered under all of that — and reapplied throughout the day — is a very powerful SPF.