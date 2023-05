This year, you’ll want to take into account occasion and personal style. Are you looking for a dreamy romantic vibe for a summer wedding , or, perhaps, an easy way to embrace the mermaidcore trend for the festival circuit ? Flowy, cascading ruffles might be your best bet. Is your goal this season to show off a ton of skin, but to do so in a sleek and subtle way? Well, you’ll be able to choose between tons of sternum cutouts and leggy fit-and-flares.