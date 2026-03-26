My Hair Grew Longer & Healthier When I Stopped Avoiding These Ingredients

First up: drying alcohol, like ethanol or isopropyl alcohol. “These are light in texture, evaporate very quickly, and are commonly used in styling products like hairspray to improve the formulation and spreadability,” says Dr. Wong, essentially making light work of application. “If used excessively and not washed out properly, they can dehydrate the hair and scalp,” she adds. Again, it all comes down to washing your hair regularly. It also pays to note where on the ingredient list the alcohol features. “The further down it is, the smaller the quantity,” says Dr. Wong.