These Top-Rated Suction Vibrators On Amazon Don’t Suck At All

It's well-established that the shelves of Amazon are well-stocked with all kinds of pleasurable goodies any customer could desire. But if you've found yourself searching through and unable to find the famous Amazon rose vibrator, we have the code. Under the cover of the health category lies a whole crop of Amazon sex toys, which range in shape, size, budget, and function.
When you say something sucks, it's usually a bad thing. But that's not the case with Amazon's suction vibrators. In fact, in their inventory are some of the most viral sex toys on the market, simply because they do their jobs a little too well. These suction vibrators know how to suck and suck good, stimulating clitorises across the globe, and orgasmically blissed out customers want you to know about that... explicitly. From the Tracy's Dog OG, which apparently requires a thorough pre-and post-stretching regime to the Satisfyer Pro 2, which made someone feel like they might need an exorcism, these suction vibrators have become cult-favorites due to their over-the-top reviews. Ahead, check out the 17 top-rated suction vibrators on Amazon that don't suck at all, according to some pretty enthused shoppers.