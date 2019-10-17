On Sunday, the Succession season 2 came to a shocking end (warning: spoilers ahead) and we're still wondering what will become of Waystar Royco and the many relationships that were hanging in the balance when the credits rolled on Sunday's episode. Despite all the uncertainty, since the finale, we have gotten closure on at least one of the most pressing questions raised throughout season 2 of Succession, and that is "how much does it cost to go on a Roy Family vacation?"
One of the many Roy trips taken during season 2 of Succession was to Scotland where the patriarch Logan Roy was honored for his 50 years in business. While there, the Roys and the extended Royco family stay at a real 5-star luxury hotel, spa, and golf resort called The Gleneagles Hotel, and it turns out, it's as expensive as it looked on our TV screens.
The Gleneagle Hotel is home to 232 guestrooms and suites, the least expensive of which are the Country Double Rooms at around $468 a night. These inner-facing rooms aren't too outrageously pricey for a fancy hotel, but they're not the ones the Roy family stayed. Based on shots from episode 8, Successions' first family and their entourage opted for the more luxurious and therefore expensive suites at the resort.
Gerri, Royco's general counsel and half of our favorite unexpected power couple, found herself in a Whisky Suite, which costs at least $1,247 a night. Kendall, the second eldest Roy son and damaged hottie, on the other hand, seems to have stayed in an Estate Suite, which costs at least $1024 a night. Both of these accommodations offer views of the hotel grounds, gardens, and Perthshire countryside and feature separate sitting rooms and dining areas.
Perhaps in order to have extra room for her sibling scheming sessions, Shiv is in the resort's largest and most expensive suite, the Royal Lochnagar Suite. This suite has views of Glendevon and Ochil Hills, opulent decor including a canopy bed, and tons of space. Guests who stay here have a private sitting and dining room, marble hallway, traditional powder room, dressing room, bedroom, and en-suite bathroom. Without any added amenities, a night in this suite costs $3,528.
Before even looking at the room rates, we knew this high-end vacation, like all other Roy trips, wasn't one we'd ever be able to take. However, we might be able to save up our money and stay in one of the less outrageously expensive rooms at the Gleneagle Hotel. In the meantime, we can take a virtual tour of the place ahead.