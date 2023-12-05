It’s official. Party season has arrived and with it comes a plethora of excuses to embrace a more maximalist approach to everything from your wardrobe to your makeup looks. It’s nail art that really comes into its own at this time of year, though. Whether you’ve got an office Christmas party or a cozy evening out with friends, there’s no excuse needed to embrace glittering metallics, sparkles, or a rainbow of jewel tones on your next manicure.
Whether you’re into extravagant nail art or you’re looking for a more understated nod to the season ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best festive nail art ideas to inspire your party manicure. Plus, we caught up with celebrity nail artist Kim Truong (aka KimKimNails), who has painted the nails of everyone from Kim Kardashian to Dua Lipa, to find out which festive nail looks she predicts will be popular in the coming weeks.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Snowy Tips
If you like a more understated approach to nail art then a metallic French manicure is a great festive option, like these nails by Alexandra Teleki. “Silver is a way to step outside your comfort zone and is a great party season color, reminiscent of the trending chromes we’ve been seeing,” says Truong. “It mimics the glistening of snow and reflects the sparkle of holiday lights, making it a perfect complement to the winter season.” Get the look at home with Essie Nail Lacquer in Mystical Mist.
Mulled wine minimalism
Micro French tips in a seasonal color is a great option if you’re not big on nail art. “For those who like to play it safe, a deep autumnal red is an excellent festive choice because it captures the warmth of the season,” says Truong, like these nails by natural nail artist Corinna Bianca. “It’s a cozy, comfortable color that remains timeless. I recommend opting for a dark red, something similar to the color of mulled wine.” OPI Nail Lacquer in Malaga Wine will help you get the look at home.
Precious gems
As spectacular as a bauble on the Christmas tree, gems, pearls, and crystals will be a huge trend for the festive period. “I think this year will be all about embellishments for the holidays,” agrees Truong. “These are great as they can be applied to your own nails, added to press-ons (like mine with Lottie London), or added in the nail salon too.” Take inspiration from these nails by digital creator Samantha aka @samrosenails on Instagram.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Bauble Dots
This simple but impactful freehand bauble design by nail artist Hang Nguyen is so cute and festive. You can keep the color palette as kaleidoscopic or as minimal as you like, or stick to the nail art on just one finger and go for a color-block hue on the rest of your nails. It’s basically a seasonal take on a classic nail art dot.
Glitter French
Rather than an all-over glitter, Truong suggests “opting for a glitter tip to add a little glamour without being too overwhelming.” It’s an easy way to tip your glass to the season’s festivities without having to embrace top-to-toe sparkles. Look to these nails by natural nail artist Nat aka @sgbeauty.ldn on Instagram. If that’s too understated, you might like these deep glitter French tips by Samantha.
All wrapped up
If there’s one nail art look that we’ll be asking for this festive season it’s this adorable ribbon and bow design by digital creator Melanie Graves. It uses classic holiday colors, but still feels quite minimal thanks to the neutral French manicure base beneath. If you haven’t got the steady hand to recreate something similar at home, Manucurist Holiday Nail Stickers offer cute micro designs that you can stick over your nail polish of choice.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Velvet haze
Rich, jewel tones like amethyst and emerald lend themselves naturally to festive nail looks. This one by Phoebe (@phoebesummernails on Instagram) is elevated further with a crushed velvet silver top coat that adds decadent texture and a subtle shine.
Silver stars
“As cliché as it is, glitter is always the first thought for a party nail as it adds some sparkle to even the simplest of outfits,” explains Truong. “I think that incorporating some sparkly nail art would be a trendy way to try it this year, particularly with star or sparkle shapes,” like these nails by nail artist and educator Bryony Howell.
Shattered jewels
If there is ever an excuse to go OTT with your nail art then the festive season is it, and this dazzling combination of shattered silver shards and broken emeralds by Chanel nail artist Betina Goldstein will certainly turn heads. While the textures and colors are classic party season, the jagged edges and abstract application means it’s a wonderfully edgy take on the festive nail art.
Cool chrome
Chrome manicures have been a huge nail art trend for 2023 and lend themselves perfectly to the festive season, too. We love the cool blue shade of this one and the combination of colorful French tips and matching gems by celebrity manicurist Michelle Humphrey.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Candy cane swirls
If you’re looking for a subtle festive nail art design, then this one by nail artist Emily Lowe fits the bill. If you want to go big, there’s something decidedly Whoville about this psychedelic candy cane design in glazed red and bright white by @samrosenails. Nailberry’s To The Moon and Back has a similar warmth and shimmer if you’re looking for a festive red to try at home.
This story was originally published on Refinery29UK.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.