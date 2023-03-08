This 3-Step, Plant-Based Skincare Routine Was Easy to Follow & Love

I have to admit, I am pretty inconsistent with my morning and nighttime skincare routines. If I know I won’t be leaving the house, I usually won’t do my full cleanser-toner-serum-eye cream-moisturizer-sunscreen lineup. I also often fall in and out of love with pampering myself at night due to, well, laziness. Despite my lack of routine, I also love to moan over my skin not feeling or looking as refreshed as I would like — which is to say I'm basically the ideal test subject for a streamlined routine that promises to be everything you need in three simple products.
STUNN Collective sells a tailored line of oil-based skincare products intended to be used in three-step routines for morning and night. Created as a natural alternative to harsh, medical-grade skincare, these products leave out potentially irritating ingredients and chemicals, ensuring gentle, effective formulas. Each product is 100% plant-based, microbiome friendly (aka it won’t disrupt your skin barrier), and non-comedogenic (they won’t irritate your skin or clog your pores).
The website's product pages are also extremely detailed and transparent, so you can read up on all the ingredients' benefits and feel confident in them before making a purchase. If you’re looking for an effective and elevated skincare routine or even just individual products to target specific needs, you can enjoy 15% off on STUNN Collective’s website with code REFINERY15 at checkout, along with free shipping over a $70 purchase.
I was both hesitant over the botanical ingredients being too "raw" and the oil formulas being too greasy for my sensitive, combination skin. But after testing the six-product roundup for about three weeks so far, I've only noticed positive changes in my skin — and in my dedication to paying attention to my skin. Read on to learn more about each of the products' transformative (and mood-boosting) qualities.
Morning Routine
First, I put my usual bead-bursting face wash away in the medicine cabinet and swapped it out for STUNN Collective’s amber-colored bottle of Halo Brightening Oil Cleanser. It’s a cleanser and toner in one, intended to remove bacteria and dead skin cells while also brightening your skin. Following the directions, I wet my face before dispensing a few pumps of the non-foaming cleanser onto my fingertips and gently massaging it into my face. The scent was immediately invigorating thanks to the peppermint and lemongrass oil blend. The texture did feel greasy to me, but after wiping my face clean with a damp washcloth as suggested, the slippery film diminished. My skin felt hydrated and soft. While I found it played nicely with my combination skin, the brand also notes that it's suitable for all skin types.
Next, I followed up with the second step, patting in the brand’s oil serum. This product is supposed to even skin tone and texture, brighten hyperpigmentation, and reduce the appearance of pores and blemishes. All of STUNN Collective’s products are suitable for all skin types, but this product is also specifically ideal for oily and acne-prone skin. I used the dropper to dispense the bright amber liquid onto my fingertips before patting it all over my face as an orange-y scent surrounded me. Packed with nine antioxidant-heavy ingredients along with Vitamin C and Vitamin E, this serum instantly gave my skin a radiant complexion. I didn’t look like a glazed donut but my skin did look plump, fresh, and glowy. Over time with continued use, my pores have surprisingly become a lot less noticeable.
The final step, to lock in all that moisture, is using the Dew Brightening Face Oil. The vitamin-rich formula is especially ideal for those with dull or dry skin. I massaged a few drops of the thin face oil into my face and along my neck. With all three products now on my face, my skin felt more moisturized and hydrated than I'm used to. I wouldn’t describe my face as feeling greasy as I had expected – luckily, it felt more glossy and dewy.
For a few weeks, I alternated between wearing the three products alone or adding on my eye cream, moisturizer, and makeup on top. I found that my skin truly felt hydrated throughout the day either way, and that makeup applied smoothly over it all. My only slight dilemma was that my bangs got oilier quicker. But overall, I was excited to get ready every morning knowing that these products would wake me up, and make me feel refreshed and ready to take on the day.
Night Routine
I added the Prism Restorative Oil Cleanser into my nightly shower routine and found that the lemongrass oil mixed with the steam created a super calming, spa-like experience. It has the same texture as the brand’s AM oil cleanser but it didn't bother me anymore. One of the cleanser’s notable benefits is that in addition to pulling out oils, bacteria, and dirt from pores, it completely dissolves makeup. On the days that I wore makeup, I didn’t opt for makeup wipes as usual, instead opting to go straight for this cleanser, which was effective. It didn’t leave any residue and made me feel like I got a really deep clean.
After my shower, I followed up with the brand’s night serum, which has sold out five times since launching just under one year ago. The multi-purpose serum does it all from increasing cell turnover, stimulating collagen production, strengthening elasticity, and reducing the appearance of wrinkles. It includes retinol, AHA, and vitamin A, but it also uses the brand’s patented white lipid extract, which stimulates collagen and elastin production. I was looking forward to seeing how the serum affected the fine lines under my eyes and the corners of my lips (as well as the stubborn forehead line formed from constantly raising my bangs off of my eyebrows) but didn't notice any difference. But what I can tell you is that it definitely made my skin feel more plump and rejuvenated over the last few weeks.
My skin can get pretty dry during the night, so I added on STUNN Collective’s third step, the Revival Barrier Repair Face Oil to help combat that. The nourishing nighttime oil is like a cream-less moisturizer. The antioxidants hydrate and moisturize the skin while also calming and strengthening it. The repairing and revitalizing formula is specifically ideal for those with sensitive or irritated skin, which was a big plus for me. Like each of the other products, the aromatherapy-type scent felt deeply calming and luxurious. Again, I thankfully felt less greasy than I expected. I also woke up with my skin feeling just as hydrated, smooth, and plump rather than dry like usual.
The three nighttime products felt like a skincare reset. They removed the residue and stress of the day without stripping my skin of its natural oils. They also calmed my skin and kept it hydrated overnight. I found myself waking up and pressing my cheeks, amazed by how amazing my skin felt. This definitely set me up for success in actually making me excited to keep regularly applying the three-step skincare routine every morning and night.
