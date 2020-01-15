9:45 a.m. — After dropping C. off, I get to my office and get down to business. Today is payday, so I take some time to transfer money to savings and pay bills. With each paycheck, I put $100 into my travel fund, $60 into my emergency fund, $60 into long-term savings, $60 to mid-term savings, $60 into my annual bills fund, and $40 in my upcoming expenses fund. Having multiple accounts works much better for me than having one account and doing my own tracking of what money is for what purpose. I pay my rent, utilities, and internet from my end-of-the-month paycheck and this paycheck mainly goes toward my credit card. I pay for everything with my card to accrue miles and then pay off the statement in full each month. I overdid it this past month with the holidays, so I pull a couple hundred dollars from my upcoming expenses account in order to get to a zero balance. I also give tithes and offerings to my church with each paycheck, so I pull out the money for that.