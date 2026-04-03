Love It Or Hate It: Studded Clogs Are So Back
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I'll admit it. There was once a time when I felt like every special outfit had to be paired with a stiletto. Thankfully, the fashion cycle has entered an era where teetering on stilettos is out. I'm finally fully embracing the functional-meets-sexy era and doing so in — dare I say it — clogs. Yes, the once orthopedic-recommended shoe is at the top of my shopping list.
Of course, Chloé's last couple of shows with Chemena Kamali at the helm certainly piqued my interest, making me fall in love with the delicious combination of frilly dresses paired with chunky shoes. But it was Louise Trotter's sculptural take that made me finally hit add to cart.
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And it's not just a runway moment. The street style scene is flooded with the chunky-sole shoe. Zendaya was recently spotted out and about with Tom Holland wearing slip-on clogs. Anne Hathaway also was photographed by paparazzi in a studded pair — the true star of the clog comeback.
We can't talk clogs without mentioning the OGs, Dr. Scholl's. Not only have they been at it since 1924, they continue to find ways to make the click-clack wooden shoes feel more relevant than ever, most recently with a limited-edition collaboration with Wrangler.
Between the dirt-kicking heritage of Wrangler and the orthopedic-chic legacy of Dr. Scholl's, the latest crop of clogs feel both utilitarian and wildly cool. While the collection features the iconic open-toe Original Sandal in new colorways (including a striking red and a speckled, cow-print motif), the standout is the studded perforated suede and leather designs.
I like to think of the hardware-adorned clogs as shoe candy, especially since they instantly dress up a simple outfit like a jeans-and-T-shirt combo. And what's even better? Most designs offer the height and formality of a heel with the stability of a wedge or chunky kitten heel. That's a win-win for all of spring and summer outfits.
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