Score 20% Off Strip Makeup With Our R29-Exclusive Promo Code

The best thing about having combination skin is… well, who am I kidding? There’s nothing great about it. And as a person who loves a full face of makeup, wintertime in New York presents a particular conundrum. Do I use makeup wipes before my usual skincare routine and risk making my face look like it was attacked with a meat tenderizer? Do I throw caution to the wind, leave my makeup on, and try to see if I can relive the complexion horrors of middle school? To put it nicely, hard effing pass to both.
So, what’s a woman who’s never turned down a chance to try a new foundation, bronzer, or setting spray to do during the driest time of year? She decides to Strip. And by that, of course, I mean testing out Strip Makeup’s makeup removers. (C’mon, that was a layup and I’m not nearly that flexible.) So, how did they work?
First Reaction
Packed with vitamins A and C, acai berry extract, pomegranate extract, and prebiotic-enriched Rosaliss Active Complex, Strip’s Caviar Jelly Makeup Remover comes complete with all the buzzwords that make me do things like “spend $100 on a tiny jar of eye cream” and “eat smoothie bowls for every meal.” But more importantly, I was — and am — obsessed with how gross it looks. I mean, it looks like those awful-for-the-environment microbeads but made of blood or something. I couldn’t wait to try it.
How It Worked
To my delight, those little caviar balls completely disappeared into the serum they were suspended in with just the tiniest rubbing motion, leaving my face clean and makeup free in seconds. It smelled clean but not too perfumey, and my skin felt fresh but not at all tight.
Final Verdict
This stuff is pretty amazing. Novelty factor aside, it took off layers (and when I say layers, I mean layers) of makeup with little more than a tiny bit of rubbing with a gentle cloth and I had no adverse reaction to its formula whatsoever.
First Reaction
This stuff looks like a tiny jar of heaven. I’m not much of a dessert person, but if this were edible, I would eat it out of the jar with a spoon. But Sarah, you say, I’m not here to read about how you want to eat beauty products. Which leads me to…
How It Worked
The Whipped Coconut Makeup Remover took off my foundation and eye makeup with ease and left my skin feeling pleasantly moisturized but not greasy. For those of you who have been traumatized by the scent of whatever thick sunscreen your parents slathered on you before trips to the beach, fear not: the scent is more like someone passing by drinking out of a coconut than a Miss Hawaiian Tropic contest. That said, I’d kind of prefer my face not to smell like coconuts at all, but YMMV.
Final Verdict
In terms of removing makeup, it’s a win for me and seems like a particularly great choice for the winter months because it’s so moisturizing. In terms of smelling a little like a tropical drink, it’s maybe not my favorite but still pretty innocuous.
First Reaction
If there’s a cloth out there that claims to remove your makeup without cleanser, I’ve tried it. I’ve spent tons of money trying them. And overwhelmingly, they’ve given me the same sensation as when your dry skin touches silk — that kind of awful grippy feeling. Strip’s Cleansing Wipes, however, have a completely different texture — think more like a fuzzy blanket — than your average makeup towel.
How It Worked
I won’t claim that these took off every bit of my makeup with a feather-light swipe, but with a little bit of my preferred cleanser, they worked terrifically. And better yet, they didn’t leave my skin feeling like it had been rubbed raw the way using a cleanser with your average washcloth might.
Final VerdictFinal Verdict
I mean, these are pretty amazing. I would definitely recommend them to anyone who wants a less harsh was to remove their makeup or an alternative to a traditional washcloth or other beauty cloth.
