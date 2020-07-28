When it comes to shopping for swimsuits, there's a whole hoard of things we unnecessarily worry about, from how they fit to what's en vogue at the moment. Then there's the added concern when trendy swimsuit styles aren't the best choice in the practicality department. While that geometric stomach cut-out might look cute under a cabana, the coinciding tan lines can be a pain. No one wants a hexagonal mid-section after their first day under the sun, after all.
Basic styles are basic for a reason: At the end of the day, they're a tried-and-true pick. So where we may have left our itty bitty string bikinis back on the pool party decks of Miami in 2006, maybe it's time we let them back into our lives. And it's not just us. The return of string ties and barely-there garments are prevalent in this summer's swimwear selection. Between pushing the boundaries for just how much of your hoo-ha is actually covered by a flimsy pair of bottoms to pairing string bikini bottoms with more experimental tops, swimsuit designers are doling out the love, too.
So whether you're ready to channel your inner Kardashian (because obviously they DGAF about trends and string bikinis are a regular part of their clothing rotation) or you're just looking for a pain-free way to tan this year, shop our picks ahead.
