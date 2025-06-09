Are You Ready For The Most Amazing Full Moon Of 2025? It’s Here
Are you ready for the most amazing Full Moon of 2025? Well, it’s here! Mark your calendar for June 11th to bask in the glow of the Strawberry Full Moon in Sagittarius. It’s bringing all the rizz and good vibes that we need. For the first time in a while, the cosmos is giving abundance, prosperity, and positivity to us, allowing us to revel in our passions and have an open heart. Nothing can stand in the way of attaining greatness, not even ourselves. So, lean into the amazing energy during the last Full Moon of spring.
Why do we love the Strawberry Full Moon? Well, it's lucky and prosperous. Sagittarius is one of the most fortunate signs of the zodiac, and when the Moon is in this fire sign, it’s a blessing. We want to say “yes,” take a chance, believe in ourselves and others, and seize the day. More importantly, we let go of negativity and should have an optimistic outlook. e appreciate what we have and aren't taking anything for granted. The sky’s the limit for what we can achieve if we keep the faith and remain positive. We got this!
The Full Moon in Sagittarius urges us to cut loose from the past and be free like a bird. Nothing can hold us back from embracing our truest forms, and if they do, then we’ll fight relentlessly for autonomy, especially since Mars in Leo is pushing us to do so. Inspiration and motivation will come out of nowhere, helping us embrace our creativity. Whether writing, painting, or debating, our talents will take center stage. The light shines on our strengths and desires. So, go ahead and post a thirst trap or a video showcasing your gifts. Glowing up won't be hard to do. As a matter of fact, it’ll come naturally to us.
The Nodes of Destiny are pushing us to make major decisions. As they square the Full Moon (both the sun and moon) we will be presented with two different opportunities. It’s up to us to pick the path that most aligns with our essence and being. Think before acting impulsively by discussing the situation with a friend or family member who can offer solid advice. You don't want to rush into a situation immediately, so allow yourself a few hours or even a few days to contemplate and meditate. Being mindful is time well spent.
Two days before the Full Moon on June 9th, Jupiter enters Cancer. Since Jupiter is Sagittarius's planetary ruler, and the expansive planet is now paddling through Cancer, we can expect fantastic opportunities to come our way. Cancer is Jupiter’s favorite sign, offering joy and love. The cosmos is supporting our dreams. Use this lunation to your advantage by setting intentions that speak to your soul and manifesting what is in your heart. Things will come together quickly, due to the power of the Sagittarius Full Moon. Lean into your visions with gusto.
The same day, Mercury in Cancer harmonizes with Venus in Taurus. When these two planets come together, it gives us a chance to communicate from the heart. This is on brand with the Sagittarius Full Moon. We won't be able to hold back. Go big or home with your feelings and take a chance. Slide into your crush's DMs and ask them out. Let your boss know that you are ready for a promotion or raise. Apply for the job of your dreams. Take a trip to a new and exciting place. Whatever you choose to do, the universe wants you to make the first move and achieve your goals. Go for the gold!
Fell in the boundless effervescence of the Strawberry Full Moon in Sagittarius. Do not forget to align yourself with your innermost hopes and aspirations. Think big! You have the potential to make them real. This is your time to make anything happen. Use it to your advantage.
