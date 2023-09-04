4:30 p.m. — Back home and time to pack for our trip and get out of town. The alpine hiking and climbing season is so short in our region so we can really only do these trips for a few months in the summer. I usually don't plan two intensive trips in the same week but the snow is melting fast and our group of longtime hiking friends invited us on a snowy alpine climb. It'll be a beast of a hike: almost 6,000 feet of elevation gained and 13 miles total, all in one day. I pack my 10 essentials (sun protection, first aid, navigation, knife, extra clothes, water filter, headlamp, fire starters, food, emergency shelter) and my snow climbing gear. It'll be important to keep the weight of my pack as low as possible but I drink a ton of water on these hikes and I don't always like to make frequent stops to refill at streams. I'm planning to carry three liters of water. I reheat a bowl of pasta once I'm done packing.