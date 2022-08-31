Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There was definitely an expectation to attend higher education, especially coming from an Indian family. It never really crossed my mind to not go to college, at least for an undergraduate degree. I was lucky enough to grow up in a state with really great state school options. My parents did not make a lot and I have three siblings all in the same age range. We were able to get 90% of my tuition covered with grants. My parents covered the rest of tuition along with housing throughout college. I am extremely blessed to have no student debt.