Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I attended an “elitist” public school where higher education was deemed as mandatory and only top universities were discussed. I did five years at a good university in my home country. My family has never put any pressure on me and gave me full independence in choosing my academic path, plus I don’t think they fully understood the system. My studies were free as I received a need-based scholarship that covered tuition fees, and I lived at home during the whole five years. I only paid for living expenses during my semester abroad, using inheritance money.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?

I remember my dad was quite frugal and for him to have specific rules —like never spending more than $20 on shoes, and meals out also being max $20 — which stuck with me for a while. We did not talk overly about it, but it wasn’t taboo either. After my dad passed away when I was a child, my mother dipped into my inheritance to pay for things like school lunches or clothes, so we got to discuss the cost of things quite early on. I also lent her around $20,000 when I was 18 so she could keep her current apartment. When I was 15, she got me my first debit card, and I started paying for all hygiene, clothing, and beauty products myself. Let’s say it was a very hands-on financial education.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I babysat kids in the neighbourhood and received around $12 per hour for it. I used this money mainly for going out.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I never worried about money growing up as my parents did an excellent job in managing it and making us feel secure. I knew we had less than my friends, but it rarely bothered me. Things changed when my dad passed away and we had to downsize our lifestyle and move to public housing. But even when my mom (then single) was at risk of losing her job, she protected us well from all financial worries.



Do you worry about money now?

I live in an expensive city and being single is costly, so I am worried about what would happen if I were to lose my job. I try to save a substantial amount every month and to spend mindfully, while still enjoying life.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I left the family home at 23 when I emigrated for the first time. I have been financially independent since then. I could move back with my mother if I needed, however she made it really clear it would be a very temporary solution. My grandparents would help if I asked, but I would never, as they do not have much.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I have inherited $110,000 when my dad passed away, and $70,000 when my aunt died five years ago. I'm grateful for the safety and independence it brought me, but I would trade the traumatic childhood that came with it in a second. I used some of the inheritance to pay for big ticket items such as the apartment deposit, my driving license, and laser eye surgery. It still doesn’t feel like “real” money to me.