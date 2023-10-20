Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, college was always the goal. My parents went to their local state university. I was a bright student so the assumption was that I would go somewhere away from home. I wasn’t a natural athlete, musician, or a legacy anywhere, so to get into a good school, I was going to have to get great grades. When it came time to choose a college, we didn’t get much in the way of financial aid, falling into that terrible gray zone of earning too much for aid, but not enough to conceivably pay for college. My grandparents had been gifting my parents money for education for me and my sister since we were babies, which allowed me to choose the best school for what I wanted to study and not worry about much else but my grades. My dad asked me to take loans out to help pay for college, but when I got a job just after graduation, he used what was left in my college fund to pay them off (a way to make sure I had skin in the game without holding me back financially).