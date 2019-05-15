Skip navigation!
These Are The Best Deals Online This Week
by
Emily Ruane
More from Stores
Shopping
New Arrivals To Shop Now, According To These 8 Fashion Buyers
Emily Ruane
May 15, 2019
Fashion
Cardi B’s Latest Fashion Nova Drop Sold $1 Million On The First Day
Channing Hargrove
May 13, 2019
Fashion
Virgil Abloh Shared His Off-White Staff — & The Internet Is (Maybe) Surprised
Channing Hargrove
May 2, 2019
Fashion
See Target’s Vacation-Ready Collaboration With Vineyard Vines
Target has had a very busy February: They've already announced new size-inclusive swimwear and a whopping three lingerie and sleepwear brands. Then
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
H&M Is Being Even More Transparent About Its Factories and Suppliers
H&M is taking one more step toward building a truly sustainable fast-fashion business. On Tuesday, the Swedish retailer announced it will share its list
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
Sephora's Beauty Insider Event Is Coming — & We Have All The...
The warm weather already has us feeling excited for a wardrobe refresh — white maxi dresses and sandals on rotation — but if there's one thing that
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
The Man Who Owns ASOS Lost 3 Children In The Sri Lanka Attacks
On Easter Sunday, at least 321 people died in a spree of bombing attacks in Sri Lanka. On Monday, a spokesperson for ASOS confirmed that three of the
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Your Sustainable Lingerie Starter-Pack
In a positive turn, we've all begun to care more and more about where our clothing is coming from. From demanding sustainable practices from our favorite
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Alexander Wang’s New Uniqlo Collection Will Keep You Cool This Su...
Alexander Wang has long played by his own rules. Drawing inspiration from his gang of New York cool kids, his shows are always buzzing with the energy of
by
Georgia Murray
Beauty
Why The Child Ear-Piercing Policy At Claire's Is Under Fire ...
There are thousands, perhaps millions, of people across North America whose ears are pierced because they sat in a chair at Claire’s, nervously clinging
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Beauty
Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sale Is Almost Over — But Don'...
Ulta Beauty has just kicked off its biannual 21 Days Of Beauty Sale, and in case you haven't heard, this season's super-sale is better than anything we've
by
Megan Decker
Fashion
The Zara Studio Collection Will Inspire You To Book A Desert Vaca...
Forget the tropics: desert landscapes are fashion's ecosystem of choice right now. H&M’s latest studio collection takes inspiration from the canyons and
by
Michelle Li
Beauty
Birchbox Is Raising Its Subscription Price — Here's What You...
If you have a Birchbox subscription, you'll want to take a peek at your credit-card statement the next time that peach box arrives at your doorstep. After
by
Megan Decker
Shopping
The Unlikely Dress Shape We're Obsessed With Right Now
I'm a miniskirt girl through and through. I like cutoff jean shorts. I don't mind strapless tops, off the shoulder tops, or halters. And summer is prime
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Plus-Size Fashion
Anthropologie Just Launched A 120-Piece Plus-Size Collection, And...
Anthropologie has long been the destination for things that are just plain pretty. The Philadelphia-based retailer and big-sister brand to Urban
by
Emily Ruane
TV Shows
Here's How Much It Cost To Furnish The Fab Five's Loft ...
Today is a big day for Queer Eye fans because the much-anticipated third season is finally available for streaming on Netflix. This season is especially
by
Olivia Harrison
Fashion
Could This Be The Most Sustainable Women's Brand... Ever?
By now, you're probably aware there's a 50/50 chance that brands who tout their sustainability efforts aren't actually telling the truth. You also know
by
Landon Peoples
Shopping
These Sustainable Retailers Will Reward You For Recycling Your Cl...
It's no secret anymore: clothing waste is a big environmental problem. Clothing production has doubled between 2000 and 2014, and the world produced 16
by
Emily Ruane
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's Is Making A Big Change In Its Stores & We'...
Trader Joe's is giving customers what they want. No, not a whole new line of Cookie Butter products, but something just as good and much more necessary.
by
Olivia Harrison
Fashion
Gap & Old Navy Will Soon Be Separate Companies
It's the end of an era for a major mall retailer. On Thursday, Gap announced it is splitting from Old Navy, in what appears to be a way make a distinction
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Hood By Air Is Coming Back From Its Hiatus
Good news if you've been clinging to a Rihanna-approved Hood By Air T-shirt since designer Shayne Oliver announced his label would going on hiatus in
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Chris Benz Is J.Crew’s New Head Of Women’s Design
Since Jenna Lyons left J.Crew in 2017, the retailer has seen a revolving door of executives entering and swiftly leaving its C-suite. Post-Lyons, the
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Balenciaga's Demna Gvasalia: I Didn't Start Appropriation
Demna Gvasalia, the designer behind both Balenciaga and his own label, Vetements, has a lot on his mind. In a wide-ranging interview with WWD, the man
by
Channing Hargrove
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Wore J.Crew & Aritzia During Morocco Tour
Our "Melanated Mona" Meghan Markle has been all over the damn globe the past week. After a a visit in New York City for five nights, which included a baby
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Kim Kardashian Is Suing This Fast Fashion Retailer — & No, It’s N...
It's been a busy week for Kim Kardashian. In between ranting about Fashion Nova knocking off her Mugler dress and misquoting the City Girls to defend
by
Channing Hargrove
Shopping
These 17 Pieces From Nordstrom's Winter Sale Will Never Get Old
It's here, the trustiest sale of the year! While Nordstrom's Winter Sale might not be the sexiest sale happening this week — that title is a toss-up
by
Marissa Rosenblum
Beauty
You Can Score Free Beauty Products At Ulta Today Through Presiden...
Shopping at Ulta in person is a beauty lover's dream: You can swatch every lipstick down your arm to your heart's content, plus get a brow wax, a quickie
by
Megan Decker
Free Table
Here's How To Eat & Drink For Free On Valentine's Day
For single people, Valentine's Day isn't always the happiest of holidays. Even if you don't have an S.O. to send you a gift, today, there are plenty of
by
Olivia Harrison
Target Home
Target's New Collection Couldn't Have Come At A Better ...
We're in the latter part of winter, which means we've been dealing with short days and long nights for quite a while now. Though we only have a few more
by
Olivia Harrison
Fashion
Ganni Responds To Criticism Of Its “Tone-Deaf” Copenhagen Fashion...
Update: Ganni has responded to criticism its fall 2019 fashion show was “tone-deaf” for displaying photos of women in underdeveloped countries by
by
Channing Hargrove
