R29 Readers, You Get An Exclusive Deal On This Valentine’s-Approved Jewelry

Mercedes Viera
Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off these exclusive select styles with our promo code R29SCORE, now through February 8 at 11:59 p.m. EST.
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and there's nothing you and your sweet will enjoy more than a major discount on high-quality, gifting-ready jewelry. That's why Stone and Strand — the NYC-based, hand-crafted fine jewelry brand with stylish modern designs — is giving you lovely readers an exclusive deal with an R29-only promo code. Starting today through February 8, use R29SCORE to get 20% off select styles. Whether it's a delicate moonstone ring or modern chain earrings, your Valentine will surely love and appreciate anything you gift them from this collection.
Unicorn Rainbow Moonstone Heart Ring, $350 $280

Stone and Strand
Unicorn Rainbow Moonstone Heart Ring
$280.00$350.00
Stone and Strand
This y2k-perfect ring features a heart-shaped moonstone surrounded by a tiny collection of pink sapphire, peridot, blue topaz, and blue sapphire. The result is something wholly colorful and unique.
Chain Reaction Topaz Huggies, $275 $220

Stone and Strand
Chain Reaction Topaz Huggies
$220.00$275.00
Stone and Strand
These unique earrings are made from 14k yellow gold and feature a 2 mm white topaz on each chain. Spiritually, white topaz's properties are that of clarity and purity — it's said to help to clear negative thoughts.
Strawberry Sunset Necklace, $425 $340

Stone and Strand
Strawberry Sunset Necklace
$340.00$425.00
Stone and Strand
Made from a combination of pink and orange sapphires, this necklace is the perfect amount of sparkle to layer with your other gold necklaces. Plus, it features 10K solid gold, so no need to worry about your neck turning green.
Blue Sapphire Flower Ring,$275 $220

Stone and Strand
Blue Sapphire Flower Ring
$220.00$275.00
Stone and Strand
This delicate and beautiful flower ring is made from blue sapphire and white diamond into a 10k solid yellow gold band. Spiritually, blue sapphire stones are said to enhance communication and mental discipline.
Iolite Dragonfly Studs, $190 $152

Stone and Strand
Iolite Dragonfly Studs
$152.00$190.00
Stone and Strand
These studs feature a marquise cut iolite and 14k yellow gold made into the shape of a cute little dragonfly. Lorie, a Stone and Strand reviewer, says they "love them" and that they're "so dainty and beautifully made."
Moonstone Oval Cabochon Ring, $265 $212

Stone and Strand
Moonstone Oval Cabochon Ring
$212.00$265.00
Stone and Strand
Made from moonstone and 10k yellow gold, this chic ring is both delicate and noticeable. Spiritually, moonstone is a calming stone that is said to be linked to mental clarity, intuition, and feminine energy.
