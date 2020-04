My reluctance to rely solely on my own, certainly sufficient wardrobe may have something to do with the pajamas. A few weeks ago, at the beginning of the shelter-in-place order, I rented an abstract printed silk pajama suit from Peter Pilotto. You probably know the style — slouchy, and meant to be worn with heels by someone with the flare to make them seem distinctly un-pajama-like, even though they are, most definitely, pajamas. I probably wouldn’t have felt like I could pull them off in my regular life, but I figured, if I’m gonna be cooped up in my apartment, I might as well do so with absurdly fancy pajamas, right? I accessorized with gold chains (marking the first and last time I have bothered to put on jewelry in lockdown), and proceeded to rack up compliments from the comfort of my own home. Someone DM’d me after seeing me on a company Zoom call to ask about them. I forced my boyfriend to help me document them on Instagram, where I found out that, funnily enough, an old acquaintance had been wearing the very same thing that day. I’ve never felt so good about an outfit I didn’t leave the house in.