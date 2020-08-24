Stila’s New Collection Will Get You Excited About Makeup Again

Between not forgetting our masks, sanitizing everything, social distancing, practicing self-care wellness, and just existing, the last thing on our daily to-do lists is executing a multi-step makeup routine — especially when, on some days, the only people who see our faces are doing so through a low-def pixelated screen. And while our break from makeup has been liberating (and timesaving), applying it stirs up nostalgia-tinged memories of the good old days (aka 2019) filled with all the non-virtual activities like going to the movies or eating inside restaurants with friends. And that’s where Stila comes in: the beauty brand just debuted a collection that's giving us a major case of beauty butterflies.
Whether we're suffering from bare-faced fatigue or just searching for some level of newness in our routines, Stila's new Bohemian Renaissance launch is brimming with glosses flecked with glitter, precision micro-tip liquid eyeliner that's perfect for experimenting with graphic lines, shadow palettes in the most decadent shades, lip and eye paints in high-wattage pigments, and much more. It’s basically happiness in a beauty bundle — and a reminder that oh, yeah, makeup can be fun. Ahead, find ten of our favorite products from the shimmering collection that are perfect for everything from flexing those winged-liner skills you perfected back in high school to crafting a smoldering smoky eye just for your next quarantine selfie.
