Sophie Turner & Archie Madekwe On The “Dangers” Of Excessive Wealth Hoarding By Billionaires

While her character Zara is more ordinary than most others she's stepped into, being held at gunpoint is anything but. While you'd imagine being put through your paces by masked thieves would be taxing, Turner actually just saw that action-packed day as another day in the office... literally. "I really thrive on days when it is a high-stakes day where it's a lot of drama and a lot of emotion, and I actually find it quite cathartic," the actor says. "I go home feeling much better about myself than I did walking in. I think that's what acting is for me, is therapy. I always feel better going home and it's easy to step out of it."