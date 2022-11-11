6 a.m. — My son, K., is calling for me to look at the snow, so I crawl into his bed and watch the blizzard. My daughter, B., wanders into the room and I pull her under the covers. We cuddle and discuss snow day plans. The kids wriggle out and head for breakfast. My husband, T., pours a cup of coffee and serves me eggs on toast topped with avocado. We chat while K. constructs a golf course using a yoga mat, boxes, a wiffle ball, and a plastic putter. After several rounds of putt-putt and perfecting my swing (it's all in the wrist), I take the opportunity to upload and order photos from Walmart. $10.72