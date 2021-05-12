STAUD Quietly Dropped A Selection Of Plus Size Offerings

We're always on the lookout for the freshest fashion stuffs out there, so when we realized a handful of plus-size pieces suddenly appeared on a certain cool-girl luxury brand’s website, (with nary a press release or peep from the brand) we had to dig through the offerings to see what’s up. STAUD, The aforementioned label, was started by Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto back in 2015 and is known for creating aesthetically elevated pieces that fit seamlessly into your wardrobe. STAUD decided to quietly roll out clothing in extended sizes with their Spring ‘21 collection. Due to the disparity between quality retailers in the straight-sized fashion space as compared to the plus-size space, inclusive launches or collaborations tend to generate a bit of buzz within the plus community (i.e. Lululemon extended sizing and Loft's shuttering of plus-size options). However, it seems like little to nothing has been said about the new size offering from STAUD.
Could it be that the retailer is avoiding making a big to-do of their new plus-sizes to avoid potential "johnny-come-lately" backlash from the plus community, or perhaps they’re waiting until they flesh out their plus-sizes with more robust offerings? We asked STAUD, but they declined to comment at this time. Whatever the reasoning, we on the R29 Shopping team have done what we do best — combed through and
tried desperately not to shop while working highlighted a few that caught our eye. Scroll through to shop some sharp color-blocked knits and pretty flowy dress silhouettes in sizes 1X-3X (18-24) from the new extended-size collection at STAUD.
Shoko Sweater Biscotti White
Mattia Skirt & Frieze Top In Floral Wave Turquoise
Giorgiana Dress In Good Luck Pup Es
Hyacinth Dress In Floral Wave Multi
Filippa Dress Painted Stripes
Paola Cardigan, Mitchell Pant, & Emilia Top
Jo Vest & Mitchell Pant
Millie Dress
