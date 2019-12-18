The Best Starbucks Secret Menu Drinks, According To Fans & Baristas

There are over 35,000 posts on Instagram that include the hashtag #StarbucksSecretMenu. Each mention of this menu conjures up images of lockboxes located in the very back corner of Starbucks storerooms. Those baristas who have been entrusted with the classified code have access to the recipe cards for exclusive drinks that only a select few customers know to ask for. In reality, the Starbucks secret menu doesn't exist in that fantastical form. Instead, it's just a phrase used to characterize drinks that aren't listed on the coffee chain's official menu but can be made with available ingredients upon request.
Though there is no actual top-secret Starbucks menu, there are certainly off-menu drinks that are frequently ordered. These drinks are known by many baristas and come up over and over in the tens of thousands of #StarbucksSecretMenu posts. We asked fans and baristas alike to share their favorites. Find out the clever drink names and instructions on how they're ordered and made, ahead.