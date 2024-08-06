The Stanley x LoveShackFancy Collab Made This Season’s Must-Have Water Bottle

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Get ready to stay hydrated because the viral drinkware brand Stanley is releasing its first-ever fashion collaboration. Even better: It’s with the equally cult-favorited brand LoveShackFancy. For the Stanley x LoveShackFancy printed bottle collection, the two have blended the former's bestselling tumbler shapes and the latter's signature vintage floral prints and coquette-inspired aesthetic to create a luxe, limited-edition collection that’s available to shop now on Stanley1913.com and LoveShackFancy.com and ranges between $40 and $60.
Four cup silhouettes — a 20- and 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler and a 12- and 20-ounce All Day Slim Bottle — are available in four LoveShackFancy fragrance bottle floral prints — Blooming Heirloom (blue), Ribbon Rose (pink), Everblooming Rosettes (white), and Happy Thoughts (purple). They also come with custom straw toppers in the shape of bows (a signature LoveShackFancy motif). This collaboration also notably marks the debut of Stanley’s 20-ounce Quencher H2.0 with a handle. (Previously, only the 30- and 40-ounce options had handles.)
“Stanley’s collaboration with LoveShackFancy is one that will delight those who live at the intersection of innovation, elegance, and style,” Graham Nearn, Stanley’s chief brand officer, said in a press release of the partnership.
LoveShackFancy is no stranger to innovative and stylish collaborations, previously teaming up with Gap on a clothing collection, Tkees on a shoe drop, and Kendra Scott on a jewelry line. Now the brand can add a water bottle collection to its growing category list.
“I am beyond excited to be partnering with Stanley on such a major collaboration,” said founder and creative director of LoveShackFancy, Rebecca Hessel Cohen. “We added our favorite prints from our Fragrance Collection to give them the LoveShackFancy touch so you can match your look to your Stanley.”
If you’re looking to continue your coquette summer, shop the Stanley x LoveShackFancy printed bottle collection, ranging between $40 and $60, now.
