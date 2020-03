How To DIY Your St. Patrick’s Day Manicure

Start with your shaping, with clippers and a file, then grab a green nail polish and a striping brush. We've already broken down the best green polish you can buy — from olive to emerald — and to take it up a notch, we've coupled that with the coolest St. Patrick's Day-inspired designs on Instagram. From minty polka dots to green-and-beige flowers, scroll through for manicure ideas that will make you feel a bit festive on this holiday, even if your plan looks like feet-up on the couch streaming CNN.