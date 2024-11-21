The Ssense sale is every fashion person's favorite corner of the internet. It's where you'll uncover truly special pieces from powerhouse designer brands (Acne Studios, Dries Van Noten, Loewe, Maison Margiela, Valentino), industry darlings (16Arlington, Cecilie Bahnsen, Molly Goddard, Simone Rocha, Undercover), and buzzy up-and-comers (Conner Ives, Diotima, Hodakova, Paolina Russo, Shushu/Tong) — all at discounts deeper than you'd find elsewhere.
Right now, the retailer's winter shopping event is in full swing, where Fall/Winter 2024 collections are up to 50% off. Translation: you can snag a runway look for half the price and score a new forever piece — think tall riding boots, long camel coats, olive-green quilted jackets, black leather shoulder bags, and other staples you’ll reach for on repeat.
But part of the thrill of the Ssense sale is the treasure hunt itself: nearly 500 pages of products to sift through in search of fashion gold. We’ve done the digging for you, curating the 24 discounted designer finds worth adding to your cart right now. Enjoy!
