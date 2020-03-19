The Spring Skin-Care Routines Our Editors Swear By

No matter how much you love your job (and, for these purposes, let’s assume you do), it’s human nature to resent the mundane tasks that stand in the way of you running off to a faraway island to swim with the dolphins and drink piña coladas all day: getting up before the sun to get showered and dressed, riding a crowded subway or sitting in traffic, going to work and then going home and doing it all over again the next day. That’s life — and sometimes it’s a real bore.
But when all that is stripped away and the government is telling you to stay in your house for your and everyone’s safety, some semblance of routine can be a saving grace. You don’t have to pretend your shower curtain rod is a subway pole if you have the privilege of working from home (unless you want to), but sticking to familiar patterns where possible can keep you from feeling unmoored. That can be as simple as your skin-care routine — because even if the only commute you’re doing is the one from your bed to your couch, it never hurts to have a freshly exfoliated face. (Plus, you can get sunburnt without ever going outside.)
Ahead, the skin-care routines we’re sticking to this spring — to take care of ourselves, to distract us from our Twitter feeds, and to stay grounded until we can all come out on the other side.
