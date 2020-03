The Spring Skin-Care Routines Our Editors Swear By

But when all that is stripped away and the government is telling you to stay in your house for your and everyone’s safety, some semblance of routine can be a saving grace. You don’t have to pretend your shower curtain rod is a subway pole if you have the privilege of working from home (unless you want to), but sticking to familiar patterns where possible can keep you from feeling unmoored. That can be as simple as your skin-care routine — because even if the only commute you’re doing is the one from your bed to your couch, it never hurts to have a freshly exfoliated face. (Plus, you can get sunburnt without ever going outside.)