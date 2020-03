9 Perfect Nail-Polish Colors To Get You Prepped For Sandal Season

Even if a salon appointment isn't in the cards for you this week (or next), you can still give your toes some TLC with an at-home pedicure — all you need is a little foot scrub and the perfect shade of polish, which is why we've compiled a comprehensive pro's guide to a flattering and on-trend spring pedicure. From classic poppy red to pastel pink , you'll find the exact polish shade you need to ready yourself for the impending open-toe shoe season, ahead. Think of it as a seasonal pick-me-up and a good omen.