Tiny Tulips To Sage Chrome: 16 Nail Trends To Ring In Spring

Jacqueline Kilikita
Last Updated March 3, 2026, 4:57 PM
Photo: via @learnahstarbuck_nailartist
What’s felt like an endless winter is finally easing — at least on Instagram’s coolest manicurists’ feeds.
As we step into March, it seems the brooding colors and intricate argyle patterns that dominated the colder months are slowly but surely giving way to lighter shades and dainty nail art, all in the name of spring
With the new season calling for a refresh, here are 16 of the best spring nail ideas — from moody florals to delicate polka dots — to take to your manicurist in the coming months, whatever your style or favorite color palette.
Matcha Polka Dots

Polka dots aren’t going anywhere, but this spring, manicurists are trading deeper base shades for lighter, airier ones — like this minty, matcha-inspired cat-eye set by Amie at Holliday Gels. The black dots really pop against the soft green backdrop. 

Dark Denim

Not a pastel person? No worries. This glossy navy blue on Julia Diogo catches the sunlight beautifully, creating a mesmerizing gleam. 

Patchwork Quilt

This patchwork quilt–inspired set by Amie is pure joy. It’s all in the color combos: yellow, pink, and orange give sunset vibes, while the gold glitter accent adds a real pop. 

Tiny Tulips

It wouldn’t be spring without florals, and these delicate tulips — painstakingly painted on a milky pink base by Aimee Link — are simply gorgeous. 

Mood Ring Nails

Nail artist Citre has captured the magic of a color-changing mood ring by expertly layering three cat-eye shades — a warm taupe, electric lilac, and matcha green. 

Barcode Nails

Barcode nails — so named because they mimic the LED line of a barcode scanner — are the latest cat-eye trend to come out of Korea. To achieve the effect, your nail artist should hold the magnet horizontally to move the magnetic glitter flecks, creating a striking line of light across the center, like these nails by @haga_nail_ on Instagram

Marble Glass Nails

Milan-based nail artist @chummy.nails always masters color theory. Milky pink, butter yellow, sage green, and chocolate brown might clash on paper — but on Sarah Stasi’s nails? Sublime. 
Jelly Cat Eye

This set by Amie combines two trends in one: cat-eye polish, where glitter flecks are guided into place with a clever magnet, and blooming gel, which creates a soft, jelly-like effect. It’s the perfect nail art for anyone ready for spring but not quite keen to give up their signature berry hues. 

Hand Painted Squares

Shannon Elias’ hand-painted squares give this set a modern art vibe. We especially love the cat-eye pink popping against the jet-black base. 

Sage Chrome Petals

Sage is poised to be the season’s most-requested color. We love Learnah Starbuck’s delicate chrome flowers over a matching green cat-eye base. The subtle texture adds a touch of visual intrigue. 

Soap Nails

Julia Diogo’s soap nails focus on immaculate cuticles and soft, bubble-bath–inspired shades, like OPI’s OPI’m a Bubble Bunny

Butter & Blue

The Little Project shows that baby blue and butter yellow are a match made in heaven with these mix-and-match French and polka-dot nails. 

Moody Florals

If delicate florals and pastel hues aren’t your thing, try this bold daisy set by Shelley Graham. We love the inverted colors and glossy, high-shine finish. 

Tattoo Nails

Paiwa Loves’ latest set is as delicate as a fine-line tattoo, with the matte base highlighting the jet-black design. 

Lingerie Nails

Marnie’s lacy nails evoke luxury lingerie. While any background color works, this strawberry milk shade makes the white lace detailing look especially delicate. 

Scissor French Tips

Nail artists are getting inventive with magnets — and even twisted paperclips — to shape cat-eye polish. Now, they’re adding scissors to their toolkits, like Jeanette Flores. The V-shape helps guide the polish into a faux French tip, and repeating the technique can create a striking chevron effect. 
