Fara Homidi Shares 5 Low-Maintenance Makeup Trends For Every Spring Mood
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Fara Homidi is an anti-perfectionist — a quality that often makes the New York–based makeup artist the first choice for fashion week designers like Erdem, to celebrities like Bella Hadid. Flawlessness, after all, is overrated.
You could say, then, that Homidi's carefree approach to beauty — a heavy-handed sweep of blush here, a generous slick of gloss there — is perfectly attuned to spring, when it feels right to shake off the shackles of winter coats and, in this case, makeup ruts.
With that in mind, let Homidi guide you this brighter season. Ahead, she shares five low-maintenance makeup trends to suit every spring mood — and exactly how to recreate each look.
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Cool tones & ’80s eyes
Perhaps the ’90s revival has something to do with it, but Homidi thinks cool tones — shades with blue, purple, or pink undertones — will reign supreme this spring. “Cool-toned eyeshadow will be back in a major way,” predicts Homidi.
“I’m currently — and always have been — drawn to cooler shades, like khakis, soft beiges, and even Pepto Bismol pinks,” says Homidi, “but I think we will see a lot of powder blues, grays, and cool-toned browns across lids,” delivering an icy, more muted effect compared to the warmer bronze hues that have ruled up until now. We love this subtle wash of color by makeup artist Cat Parnell and this slick of blue on Kaitlyn Emilia.
Homidi’s Essential Eyeshadow Refillable Compact boasts three cream-to-powder eyeshadows, but it’s the azure blue — reminiscent of a clear sky — that makes it special. And the application technique is meant to be a little slapdash. “There’s something about an almost ’80s eye, where the shadow goes above the brow bone, that really does it for me,” says Homidi — perfect if you’re not a dab hand with brushes. Make like Homidi and use your fingers for the initial sweep of color, then use a dense brush like Blur Cream Eyeshadow Brush up to your brow bone, diffusing the eyeshadow as you go.
Lip contouring
“The art of lip contour will be everywhere,” says Homidi — but think of it more like drawing than makeup. In other words, one lip pencil won’t cut it. Homidi’s suggestion? “Use [two] or more lip pencils to create depth, volume, dimension, and precision all at the same time,” says Homidi, much like this lip look on Michaela.
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It’s not as complicated as it looks or sounds. Trace your lip line with your darkest pencil (Homidi recommends her Smudge & Contour Lip Pencil), then use your finger or a small domed brush to blur it slightly toward the center of the lip. Take your lightest pencil and trace just above the Cupid’s bow to create a shadow — and the illusion of plumper lips. Do the same just below the lower lip. You can leave it as is or blend with the same domed brush. Lastly, finish with a little Soft Glass Lip Plumper Gloss Oil directly in the center.
Blonzing
Blonzing — essentially doubling up on blush and bronzer — is about to be everywhere, says Homidi. “This is because we are ready to dial up the heat and [enhance] our faces with actual warmth,” she says. It’s all in the placement, Homidi adds: “You’re going to layer your bronzers and blushes to achieve a burnished, almost sunburnt look,” she says — all without actually baking in the sun.
Homidi likes to plunge a fluffy brush into her Essential Bronzer Refillable Compact and apply it all over the cheeks. Think of bronzer as the base and blush as a topper; use the same brush so the two shades melt together in harmony. And product waste isn’t a thing: “We’re even going to bring the product down our necks and chests to make it look believable,” says Homidi. Don’t forget the bridge of your nose or your hairline — it should look as though you’ve caught the sun, albeit responsibly. These blonzed looks on content creator Nihel and makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes are beautiful.
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Soft matte skin
If you’re over chasing dewy skin, Homidi’s penultimate trend prediction might come as a relief. “We will always see glow in makeup, as it’s considered a sign of good skin health,” says Homidi, “but real ones know that it’s all about a sophisticated matte finish right now.” Homidi is quick to add: “It’s not the old, chalky or powdery matte, but a new, more natural, breathable, soft matte finish that looks expensive,” — like this makeup look on content creator Yasmine.
Start with a lightweight, gel-cream moisturizer like Farmacy Honey Cloud Lightweight Barrier Repair Moisturizer, avoiding anything too rich or oily. Apply a thin layer of your chosen base, whether that’s foundation or concealer, focusing only on where you think you need coverage. Then, it's all about strategic powdering: keep it to areas prone to shine (like the T-zone and chin) and opt for a pressed powder, which is much easier to control than loose. Try Yves Saint Laurent All Hours Hyper Finish 24H Multi-Use Natural Matte Powder, plus a domed brush like Saie The All-Over Powder Brush.
Brow tailoring
Brow trends are limiting. Instead, it’s all about embracing your unique brow identity and wearing your brows exactly how you want to — like content creator Rubi. “Brows say so much about your face, which is why I love that we’re taking it upon ourselves to define our own brows, rather than follow trends,” says Homidi. “Taylor Russell, for example, shapes her brows straight and thin, and I absolutely love how they always look soft and airbrushed. Mine are completely different — thin, arched ’90s brows — and while they won’t grow back anymore, I’ve come to love them as part of my identity and history.” Not quite sure where to start? Consider getting your brows mapped, a personalized brow shaping service available in most benefit Cosmetics stores.
Lastly, whatever your brow style, a clear brow gel will help you groom and set them in place. Try L’Oréal Paris Infallible Up to 24H Brow Lamination, which keeps even the thickest brow hairs under lock and key, or Anastasia Beverly Hills Volumizing Brow Gel if you want something with a little tint.
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