From The Kicktail Bob To The Hydro Bixie: 16 Fresh Haircut Ideas For Spring
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After what feels like an endless winter, all we want is to shed the puffer coats and heavy argyle knit sweaters in favor of lighter, easier layers. And as spring naturally brings a reset, why not consider taking a few inches off your hair, too?
From London to Los Angeles, top hairstylists are setting the tone for the latest haircut trends, including the super short razor crop and longer butterfly layers. Even if you’re fiercely loyal to your current cut and just want a subtle update, there’s a look to suit every taste.
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Scroll on for all the haircut inspiration you’ll want to bring to your stylist this spring — and beyond.
The Butterfly Cut
Nick Stenson, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Nick Stenson Beauty, says the timeless butterfly cut is flying back into focus this spring. “It consists of face-framing layers at the front and longer layers underneath to create a winged effect,” says Stenson, like this cut by hairstylist Grace Kelly. Stenson believes it’s the ultimate cut for anyone looking to switch up their hair without losing much — if any — length. “The layers add lots of movement, volume, and energy to your hair while keeping it long,” says Stenson, adding, “It’s also ideal for those with thick hair who are looking to reduce the weight of their lengths.”
The Hydro Bixie
Celebrity hairstylist Lorraine Dublin says short cuts are having a serious moment, particularly the hydro bixie — a step on from the OG we know and love. “Teyana Taylor wore a version of this during Paris Fashion Week,” Dublin says, adding, “It’s a modern bixie — somewhere between a micro bob and a pixie — styled with a glossy, almost wet-looking finish.” The high-shine, wet styling adds an edge, showing off texture and curl definition, says Dublin, who notes that it’s low-maintenance yet striking.
She suggests asking for a “tapered bixie” — longer than a pixie but shorter than a bob — with textured layers through the top, like this cut by Ayumi. To style, she recommends using a water-based gel or high-shine pomade to achieve that glossy hydro finish. Load up on Dizziak Hard Serum, a humidity-resistant gel that’s great for slicking hair back without the hard finish.
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The Trixie
Adam Reed, hairstylist and founder of Arkive, touts the trixie — which he describes as a mashup of the pixie and the bixie — as a key cut for spring 2026. Reed says the look is “short but not severe,” combining the effortlessness of a pixie cut with the soft definition and movement of a bixie thanks to its slightly longer lengths. We love this look on Shaniikarizma posted to Instagram.
The Cloud Cut
Celebrity hairstylist and colorist Dimitris Giannetos predicts that those with long, full hair will feel the pull toward the cloud cut this spring. “Airy and voluminous with soft, nearly invisible layers, this cut is all about movement and freshness while maintaining length,” says Giannetos.
He suggests asking for a medium-length U-shape cut — which curves from shoulder to shoulder — with long layers cut by a razor for mussed-up texture. “Long, swooping bangs and soft curls, set in place with the L’Oréal Elnett Hairspray, complete this look,” he says, but to really enhance the cloud layers, he suggests extensions: “Great Lengths Tape-In Extensions seamlessly add volume and dimension,” says Giannetos. We love this feathered cut by Yuri on Instagram.
The Contour Cut
Cos Sakkas, London Fashion Week hairstylist and global creative director at TONI&GUY, predicts that face-contouring cuts will reign supreme this year, centered on what he calls “precision layers.” The first layer should start at the cheekbone, says Sakkas, creating dimension in the same way bronzer would. The remaining layers then follow downward, but Sakkas suggests asking your stylist for "textured ends,” which add movement, catch the light, and enhance your natural bone structure, like this cut by Ryenne Snow.
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The Razor Crop
Philipp Haug, celebrity stylist and cofounder of Haug London House, reports seeing a shift toward haircuts that shine a light on fluidity and movement, with the tool of choice almost always being a hair-cutting razor. A qualified hairstylist can use one to remove weight where needed, adding texture so that when air-dried, you get an accidentally perfect finish. A crop like this is great for those who want to dabble in short hair that’s “intentional and edgy,” says Haug, but still has an air of softness about it, like this cut by hairstylist Andrew.
The Kicktail Bob
You’ve heard of the cloud bob, but Mark Hayes and Richard Ashforth, both international creative directors at Vidal Sassoon, think this is the next step up. It’s just as airy and voluminous, but the ends are flicked out slightly. It’s all to do with the way the bob is cut — a compact square line with softened interior lengths using layers, like this cut by Tara-Lee Mitchell. Using a flat brush, the ends are dried to flip out on the outer edges. A lightweight mousse like Amika Plus Size Perfect Body Mousse will help hold the shape.
The Bixie
The bixie sits comfortably between the classic bob and pixie cut, and it continues to reign supreme, according to Stenson, who says it’s a great choice for those who aren’t ready to commit to a full pixie but still want that choppy texture. “I always recommend bringing inspo pics to show what you like and don’t like,” says Stenson. “Ask for a short cut with textured layers.” We love this chop on Grace Brinkly.
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The Midi Cut
Who said mid-length haircuts were boring? Haug thinks it’s less about shaggy texture and more about a look that prioritizes “structure, swing, and a polished, ‘expensive’ finish.” Ask your hairstylist for a handful of face-framing pieces to soften the look, along with some internal layers to add thickness and weight, helping hair appear fuller. This cut by Hershesons' senior stylist Grace Amelia on Deborah Iona is perfect.
The Lob
A nod to 2016, the long bob is making a comeback, says Stenson. Because it’s not as short as a classic, jaw-skimming bob, it’s a little easier to style day to day. “This polished style is a great option for anyone on the hunt for a low-maintenance cut as it grows out elegantly and requires minimal upkeep,” he says, adding, “It's a versatile, shoulder-grazing haircut — and a slightly more modern version of the classic bob.” Stenson suggests asking your stylist for a collarbone-length blunt cut with soft face-framing pieces, like this one by hairstylist Selena.
The Slightly Graduated Bob
Reed says the graduated bob — a bob that’s shorter at the back and gradually gets longer at the front — is due for a comeback, and we’re not mad about it. While Victoria Beckham’s ’00s Pob haircut springs to mind, the 2026 iteration is a little longer, softer, and more wearable, making the grow-out less severe. Ask your stylist for a classic bob shape that’s ever so slightly longer at the front, like this one posted to Instagram by Studio Tuesday salon.
The Sculpted Bouncy Bob
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Dublin highlights Ayo Edebiri’s 2026 Golden Globes cut as the ultimate inspiration behind this look, which she calls a “polished, old Hollywood update to the shaggy bob.” Dublin says the flipped-under ends, high shine, and deep side part give it a classic, glamorous shape.
“This cut has that put-together energy,” says Dublin. “It’s sleek, structured, and perfect for spring events when people want something that feels elevated.” Dublin notes that it works especially well on type 3 and 4 textures. “If you prefer wearing your hair straight, a silk press will give you that smooth bounce,” she says, adding, “If you’re keeping your natural curl pattern, the shape still helps give coils a really defined, polished silhouette.” Dublin recommends asking for a chin-length blunt bob with some internal weight removed so it doesn’t sit too heavy. “A soft, brow-skimming swoop fringe helps create that vintage, face-framing feel, too,” she says, like this cut by Vanessa at Luxe Salon.
The Angular Z Bob
Dublin says Zendaya’s short textured bob — cut by The Hair Bros in London — is a blueprint for spring. “Cheekbone-grazing and full of natural movement, it’s designed to show off texture while keeping a modern, structured shape,” she says. “It’s versatile, high-fashion, and can be adapted to every curl type, letting the wearer create a custom silhouette that feels both edgy and effortless.”
Happily, Dublin says a triangular cut like this works on all curl types, from 3A to 4C. “Looser curls create dynamic, airy movement, while tighter coils offer incredible volume, definition, and sculptural presence. Longer 4C hair can be styled in twist-outs or braid-outs to showcase structured yet natural waves, just like Zendaya’s look.” Here’s what to ask for: “A blunt, jaw-length bob cut on dry hair,” says Dublin, as it’s easy to go overboard when cutting wet lengths. “For tighter coils, request subtle invisible layers,” suggests Dublin, “so the shape stays angular and modern without rounding out too much.” Take inspiration from this cut by Sal Salcedo.
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The Wet Look Bob
Like Dublin, Giannetos also champions the wet look as the weather warms up. “Dramatic, wet-look bobs are going to be a statement piece this spring,” he says. And he'd know — Giannetos recently created the look for Demi Moore, which he has dubbed the “Demi-tris Bob.” Clever.
Giannetos recommends asking your stylist for a blunt bob that hovers above the shoulders, with some face-framing pieces. But don’t forget your styling products. “This is the key,” says Giannetos. “Start with damp hair and apply a generous amount of styling cream and hair gel. Kérastase Chronologiste Smoothing Leave-In Treatment works perfectly to keep the hair looking wet — and it prevents frizz.” This wet-look cut by Miho Mai is beautiful.
The Shag
Sakkas reports that the shag haircut continues to be a mainstay on his salon’s cutting menus. Why? Everyone’s obsessed with the textured layers, the shortest of which cup each cheekbone. The choppy finish adds volume to finer hair, says Sakkas, while creating that coveted “lived-in, rock-chic vibe.” It works especially well on naturally wavy or curly hair, which has built-in movement. Take inspiration from hairstylist Ayumi.
The Crush Bob
Hayes and Ashforth are backing the crush bob — a classic bob that’s cut bluntly, then styled to create its signature “crushed” effect through “loose, unstructured texture.” The “crush” comes from the way it’s worn: with natural movement and a slightly undone finish rather than being sleek, much like this beautiful style on Kaliyah Raye. It’s especially great on curly and wavy hair. Simply rake a curl cream through towel-dried hair, then diffuse upside down or scrunch and let it air-dry.
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