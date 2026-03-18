Goodbye, Winter: Your Spring Equinox Horoscope Is Here
Goodbye, winter: the Spring Equinox has finally arrived. Occurring on March 20th, it'll bring equal hours of sunlight and moonlight to the Northern Hemisphere when the sun passes the equator, so wave goodbye to your hibernation era. This is a moment of introspection. As the snow melts and the sun shines, we are reminded of how nature can transcend and heal, a sentiment we must bring into our daily lives. As we move forward, the celebration of spring encourages us to recalibrate with balance, honor the fresh air, and find beauty in the bloom. The sun’s movement into the zodiac sign Aries and the start of the astrological new year adds more importance to the day. New beginnings are bountiful and abundant.
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Read your Spring Equinox horoscope for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries
Your spring awakening is here! Now is the time to flourish and succeed in all you do. The spotlight is shining brightly on you; it'll enhance your confidence and desires. As a result, anything and everything will be within your reach, so try to create amazingness for yourself.
Taurus
Releasing the drama and emotions from winter will help you be at peace this spring. Do not backslide or return to where you were before. Move forward in spring and focus on the future, and not the past. There is a world of possibilities out there for you to enjoy.
Gemini
When you need a helping hand or want to discuss good gossip, the best place to turn to is your neighbor. In time, you’ll have the support of your community, who’ll protect you from unwanted gossip and stand in your corner. You’ll never be alone, even in dark moments.
Cancer
Focusing your energy on elevating your status will be essential, as career advancements are taking you to new professional heights. You’ll most likely be receiving the raise and promotion you've been chasing for the past few months, with the promise of even more amazing opportunities to come in the future.
Leo
If you’re obsessing over your legacy, know that no matter what you do, the contribution you make is valuable. All your hard efforts will pay off, so breathe in fresh air and enjoy the season without any regrets. Live in the moment to soak in the current hope and optimism.
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Virgo
Although you're the one who wants to let go and start anew, others still want to hold on. Spring is the time to revive the relationships you are willing to work on and move forward without the people you've outgrown. Befriending someone will make it easier to trust certain beings.
Libra
Relationships are always at the forefront of your mind, but now they're taking full residence. You'll want to take a commitment to the next level, have a spring fling, or connect with someone special. As long as your heart is open and ablaze with passion, you can make this happen.
Scorpio
If there’s anyone who can crush any obstacles standing in their way, it's you. The less you care about the outcome, the easier it'll be to win at all you take on. Living in the moment and centering your energy on what is important to you will highlight your power.
Sagittarius
Even though spring brings a flair for theatrics and drama, you will be happy that you're able to express yourself in the way you want to your crush/significant other. Partnerships will bring you and your loved ones to center stage, as everyone in your friend group hypes your relationship.
Capricorn
You're prioritizing privacy in your life, which means you'll step back from posting on social media and only share pictures with those in your inner orbit. It's not that you are paranoid about what other people are saying, but you just want to be low maintenance and live in your bubble.
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Aquarius
You're a busy bee this spring, which makes your schedule nonstop. It's important to take a break from these activities now and then to take care of yourself. Self-care may not be a focal point, but it should be. Aquarius: Do you before giving your time and energy away for free.
Pisces
You can finally open the savings account you've been discussing for the past season. As you put money away, you're inspired by the potential it offers in the upcoming months. Plan wisely by asking a trusted friend or advisor for investment advice. It'll lead to rewarding your wallet.
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