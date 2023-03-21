The Spring 2023 Equinox Is Bringing Big Exalted Energy — Here’s What To Listen To, According To Your Sign
Welcome to Demystified, Unbothered’s spirituality series for Black and brown folx. Through a lens of reclamation, Unbothered is helping its audience reconnect with ancestral practices while debunking myths and misconceptions. As stigma surrounding non-Christian spiritual practices fades and Black and brown folx reclaim spiritual tools for self-healing, we’re educating our readers while making spirituality accessible for the seasoned practitioner, the curious and uninitiated, and everyone in between.
Spring has officially sprung, which means the world is finally starting to come alive again after a very long, dreary winter. Earth isn’t the only celestial body budding with new beginnings, though – as the spring equinox unfolds, the sun will shift into the cardinal fire sign of Aries, marking the beginning of the astrological new year. Not only is this a time for warmer weather, longer days, and sundress szn, but it’s a period of renewal for the sun, which is considered to be exalted (in other words, very happy) in Aries.
The spring equinox is a time for rejuvenation, and from an astrological standpoint, the year doesn’t actually begin until the sun moves into Aries. As the first sign of the zodiac, this cardinal fire sign is all about excitement, initiation, and taking direct action — a very stark contrast to Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces season. It’s the energy that gets things started, and while it’s not too great at maintaining vitality, it’s gracing every sign with the spark necessary to get new pursuits and endeavors off the ground. So, if you’ve been dragging your feet since 2023 began, feel free to blame it on the fact that the cosmos hadn’t reset for the year — until now. (Go ahead and restart your New Years’ Resolutions, it can stay between you and me.)
As the sun moves into Aries on March 20, every zodiac sign will be experiencing the astrological new year in their own way, based on their rising sign. So, if you’re looking to understand how you’ll be impacted (and what new songs to add to your spring cleaning and manifestation playlist), look no further.
Here’s how each zodiac sign will be springing into Aries season.