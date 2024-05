6 Dress Trends That Will See You Through Spring, According to Experts

Ice blue is another big color trend that’s made its way from runway to consumer, thanks to spring/summer 2024 collections from brands like Fendi, Prada, Tod’s and more. Though you may not want to think about any sort of iciness after months of winter, this hue brings a whole lot of heat, too. “Ice blue is the color of the moment,” says Henry Graham, creative director at Wolf & Badger. He suggests spicing it up by “layering a structured biker jacket or boyfriend blazer over a sheer ice-blue dress for an impactful and chic look.”