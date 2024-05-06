6 Dress Trends That Will See You Through Spring, According to Experts

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Putting on your first spring dress of the season is practically a spiritual experience. Once we can finally let our legs loose (with tights or not), the green light is on for alfresco dining, outdoor concerts, and the break from the cold we’ve all been waiting for.
Spring dresses are the ultimate one-and-done solution for putting together versatile outfits. And this season’s dress trends are bringing some fresh excitement — from drop-waist frocks and milkmaid styles to summery crochet maxis.
“I love that spring dresses don’t demand too much time or effort styling, especially after a long winter of layering and outfit building,” Emma Hill, founder of London-based brand Damson Madder, tells Refinery29. “The right spring dress makes getting dressed so much easier.” Layer your dress with stacks of jewellery, a coat or jacket, and your kicks of choice, and you’re ready to go — whether that’s for day-to-day life, a night out, or the next spring wedding in your diary.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
To help you find your next warm-weather dress that will score high on their cost per wear, we asked fashion experts about the trends of the season as well as their styling tips to match.
Ahead, find six dress trends that will see you through spring — and then some.
Spring 2024 Dress Trend: Drop Waist
A hero on the fall 2024 runways, ’90s-inspired drop-waist dresses have staked their claim in modern dressing. The lower waistline gives off a retro, feminine vibe and works across all hemlines. According to Net-A-Porter market director Libby Page, “we expect that drop waist dresses will assert themselves as core components in our everyday capsule wardrobes.” If you want to go even bolder, opt for a bright color or a printed style.
Spring 2024 Dress Trend: Crochet Maxi
Ring in spring (and warm up for summer) in a crochet maxi dress to bring out your inner Italian summer, White Lotus aesthetic. “Crochet dresses are perfect for summer and instantly update any wardrobe,” says Virginia Olaso Bilbao, head of design at European brand MAKSU. Layer a crochet coverup over a slip or knickers (for the naked dress effect), or opt for a dress with open knit detailing for more coverage. “We also love unexpected styling, like a midi ecru dress with red cowboy boots,” Bilbao suggests.
Spring 2024 Dress Trend: Milkmaid
Milkmaid dresses mix regency style and balletcore, with their cinched waists, A-line skirts, and common features like bows, dainty laces and puff sleeves. “I love that this dress is super versatile,” says Hill. “You can easily chuck it over a shirt or tee with ballet flats or loafers for a daytime look, and then dress it up with a heel in the evening,” Hill says.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Spring 2024 Dress Trend: Asymmetric
Asymmetric dressing applies to various styles, from one-arm necklines to eye-catching embellishments to asymmetrical hemlines. “We love an asymmetric neckline. It’s fresh and playful but still super chic,” says Jess Kaye and Rosie Williams, founders of the wedding and eveningwear brand OWN Studio. “Our Take a Bow dress [pictured here] in lemon is one of our favorite pieces, The crystal bow on the shoulder means it doesn’t need much styling.” Pro-tip: Use the asymmetry as a focal point; if the look feels unfinished, match your shoes with your jewellery to bring it all together.
Spring 2024 Dress Trend: Ice Blue
Ice blue is another big color trend that’s made its way from runway to consumer, thanks to spring/summer 2024 collections from brands like Fendi, Prada, Tod’s and more. Though you may not want to think about any sort of iciness after months of winter, this hue brings a whole lot of heat, too. “Ice blue is the color of the moment,” says Henry Graham, creative director at Wolf & Badger. He suggests spicing it up by “layering a structured biker jacket or boyfriend blazer over a sheer ice-blue dress for an impactful and chic look.”
Spring 2024 Dress Trend: Printed
Flourishing aesthetics like leopard print and Western styling have perfectly primed us for the printed dress trend, which leans towards bigger, more playful prints. “Leopard is still a big trend at the moment,” says RIXO co-founder Henrietta Rix. “It has always been a much-loved part of our RIXO aesthetic, and leopard is one of those prints that is eternal,” she says. Beyond animal prints, experiment with big florals, abstract graphics and large screen prints.