ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The 6 Spring Dress Trends Getting Us Excited For Warm Weather

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated March 27, 2025, 1:31 PM
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
From The White Lotus to Summer House, it’s hard to miss all the warm-weather and vacation-ready fashion on our screens. And they’re inspiring us to upgrade our own spring wardrobes, especially while many of us are in the midst of annual closet cleanouts. So if you’re realizing that you may need a spring dress (or two) to round out your spring outfits, look no further than the trends taking over the season.

There are plenty of styles (many of which we saw during Paris Fashion Week’s recent season) worth experimenting with this season. Think everything from nostalgic bubble hems and playful drop waists to joyful butter yellow and chic polka dots. So whether you’re in need of an everyday must-have to wear to the office and on dates this spring, or special-occasion dresses for weddings and holidays, take inspiration from the trending styles below.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Butter Yellow Dresses

Shop This
After its surge in popularity last year, butter yellow is back again this warm-weather season. That’s especially evident in the spring dress lineups from our favorite brands. Pick from casual minis and milkmaid dresses (yes, they are still having a moment), versatile midis, and tried-and-true maxi slip dresses for every type of occasion, from Easter to Mother’s Day and wedding season. 
Uniqlo
Linen Blend Mini Dress
$49.90
Uniqlo
Ciao Lucia
Gianluca Dress
$345.00
Shopbop
Stand Studio
Kennedi Oversize Organic Cotton Jersey Pol...
$275.00
Nordstrom
Reformation
Kiria Dress
$298.00
Reformation
By Anthropologie
Drop-waist Ruched Midi Dress
$158.00
Anthropologie
Hope and May
Tallon Slip Maxi Dress
$200.00
Nordstrom
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Bubble Hem Dresses

Shop This
As whimsical as it is versatile, the bubble hem provides a maximalist (yet still wearable), nostalgic touch to dresses currently on the market. While bubble hem skirts have had their time in the spotlight the last few seasons, we’re looking at full-blown bubble hem dresses now. And since they’re predicted to be a defining trend of 2025, there’s no better time than right now to try it out. For spring, look out for warm-weather-approved fabrics, like cotton poplin and details like smocked bodices. 
Madewell
The Melody Bubble-hem Smocked Midi Dress
$148.00
Madewell
Sunday Best
Adrien Poplin Dress
$98.00
Aritzia
Mirth
Sheridan Sunrise Dress
$348.00
Mirth
COS
Balloon-hem T-shirt Dress
$165.00
COS
Sea
Emmet Dress
$250.00
Sea
Amy Lynn
Alexa Cherry Red Puffball Dress
$150.00$176.00
wolf and badger
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Polka Dot Dresses

Shop This
Whether you want to channel Julia Roberts’ brown horse race ensemble in Pretty Woman, or Marilyn Monroe’s white number in The Seven Year Itch, throw on a polka dot dress to create your own cinematic look. This spring, stick to classic black-and-white color palettes for a timeless look or try pops of pinks (or neutrals like navy and brown) for a more youthful take on the print.
& Other Stories
Frilled Maxi Dress
$149.00
& Other Stories
Boden
Anya Sleeveless Linen Dress
$190.00
Boden
Abercrombie and Fitch
The A&f Camille Midi Dress
$67.50$90.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Old Navy
Satin Cowl Maxi Dress
$54.99
Old Navy
AFRM
Long-sleeve Off-the-shoulder Mesh Maxi Dress
$128.00
Anthropologie
Sézane
Layla Dress
$240.00
Sézane
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Drop-Waist Dresses

Shop This
Drop-waist dresses started trickling in last year when the European summer aesthetic was all the rage. Luckily, they’re not going anywhere this season — and can be found on a wide range of styles, from denim midis to taffeta-like gowns. For more modern iterations of the '20s look, look to V-shape waists and dipped hip details rather than harsh hip cutoffs and solid hues. 
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Hutch
The Ridge Dress
$319.00
Free People
J.Crew
Drop-waist Mixy Dress
$98.00
J.Crew
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Coop Neck Crinkle Maxi Dress With Cross Back
$45.00
ASOS
Banana Republic
Stretch-poplin Long Midi Dress
$200.00
Banana Republic
Staud
Yamila Maxi Dress
$375.00
SSENSE
Wray
Vanessa Dress
$365.00
Wray
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Floral Dresses

Shop This
Yes, florals consistently re-emerge as a favorite every spring, but it’s impossible to ignore the bold floral dresses that are being scooped up by shoppers this season. Whether the print is small or large, opt for vibrant pinks, blues, and yellows that contrast the dress’ overall hue (ex: black, white, and cream). Additionally, look out for more unexpected flowers like sunflowers and hydrangeas for a twist.
Aje
Fleur Mini Dress
$455.00
Shopbop
Hill House Home x La Coqueta
Fleur Midi Dress
$228.00
Hill House Home
H&M
Plissé Dress
$28.99$34.99
H&M
Future Collective
Slip Midi Dress
$36.00
Target
Christy Dawn
The Adele Dress
$398.00
Christy Dawn
Ann Taylor
Floral Maxi Swing Dress
$118.30$169.00
Ann Taylor
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Lace Dresses

Shop This
Lace may feel most appropriate for formal weddingwear… or lingerie, but we’re here to prove that the dainty, elegant fabric can be incorporated into your everyday looks, too. Consider pieces with hints of lace on trims and appliqués rather than full lace designs See: T-shirt dresses (or sophisticated slips) with lace skirts that add a pop of interest but certainly don’t feel too conservative or matronly. 
Free People
Lucinda Lace Midi Dress
$148.00
Free People
Self-Portrait
Fine Lace Mini Dress
$440.00
Revolve
Treasure and Bond
Brushed Lace Dress
$35.77$79.50
Nordstrom
LoveShackFancy
Amarissa Dress
$595.00
Shopbop
BHLDN
Evelyn Lace V-neck High-low Midi Dress
$298.00
Anthropologie
Dôen
Gwendolyn Dress
$598.00
Dôen
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

More from Shopping

ADVERTISEMENT