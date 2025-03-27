The 6 Spring Dress Trends Getting Us Excited For Warm Weather

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
From The White Lotus to Summer House, it’s hard to miss all the warm-weather and vacation-ready fashion on our screens. And they’re inspiring us to upgrade our own spring wardrobes, especially while many of us are in the midst of annual closet cleanouts. So if you’re realizing that you may need a spring dress (or two) to round out your spring outfits, look no further than the trends taking over the season.
There are plenty of styles (many of which we saw during Paris Fashion Week’s recent season) worth experimenting with this season. Think everything from nostalgic bubble hems and playful drop waists to joyful butter yellow and chic polka dots. So whether you’re in need of an everyday must-have to wear to the office and on dates this spring, or special-occasion dresses for weddings and holidays, take inspiration from the trending styles below.
Butter Yellow Dresses
After its surge in popularity last year, butter yellow is back again this warm-weather season. That’s especially evident in the spring dress lineups from our favorite brands. Pick from casual minis and milkmaid dresses (yes, they are still having a moment), versatile midis, and tried-and-true maxi slip dresses for every type of occasion, from Easter to Mother’s Day and wedding season.
Bubble Hem Dresses
As whimsical as it is versatile, the bubble hem provides a maximalist (yet still wearable), nostalgic touch to dresses currently on the market. While bubble hem skirts have had their time in the spotlight the last few seasons, we’re looking at full-blown bubble hem dresses now. And since they’re predicted to be a defining trend of 2025, there’s no better time than right now to try it out. For spring, look out for warm-weather-approved fabrics, like cotton poplin and details like smocked bodices.
Polka Dot Dresses
Whether you want to channel Julia Roberts’ brown horse race ensemble in Pretty Woman, or Marilyn Monroe’s white number in The Seven Year Itch, throw on a polka dot dress to create your own cinematic look. This spring, stick to classic black-and-white color palettes for a timeless look or try pops of pinks (or neutrals like navy and brown) for a more youthful take on the print.
Drop-Waist Dresses
Drop-waist dresses started trickling in last year when the European summer aesthetic was all the rage. Luckily, they’re not going anywhere this season — and can be found on a wide range of styles, from denim midis to taffeta-like gowns. For more modern iterations of the '20s look, look to V-shape waists and dipped hip details rather than harsh hip cutoffs and solid hues.
Floral Dresses
Yes, florals consistently re-emerge as a favorite every spring, but it’s impossible to ignore the bold floral dresses that are being scooped up by shoppers this season. Whether the print is small or large, opt for vibrant pinks, blues, and yellows that contrast the dress’ overall hue (ex: black, white, and cream). Additionally, look out for more unexpected flowers like sunflowers and hydrangeas for a twist.
Lace Dresses
Lace may feel most appropriate for formal weddingwear… or lingerie, but we’re here to prove that the dainty, elegant fabric can be incorporated into your everyday looks, too. Consider pieces with hints of lace on trims and appliqués rather than full lace designs See: T-shirt dresses (or sophisticated slips) with lace skirts that add a pop of interest but certainly don’t feel too conservative or matronly.
