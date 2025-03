The 6 Spring Dress Trends Getting Us Excited For Warm Weather

From The White Lotus to Summer House, it’s hard to miss all the warm-weather and vacation-ready fashion on our screens. And they’re inspiring us to upgrade our own spring wardrobes especially while many of us are in the midst of annual closet cleanouts. So if you’re realizing that you may need a spring dress (or two) to round out your spring outfits , look no further than the trends taking over the season.There are plenty of styles (many of which we saw during Paris Fashion Week ’s recent season) worth experimenting with this season. Think everything from nostalgic bubble hems and playful drop waists to joyful butter yellow and chic polka dots. So whether you’re in need of an everyday must-have to wear to the office and on dates this spring, or special-occasion dresses for weddings and holidays, take inspiration from the trending styles below.