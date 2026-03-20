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We’re Going Somewhere Fun And This Is Exactly What We’re Packing

Ruby Ford-Dunker
Last Updated March 20, 2026, 9:49 PM
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Courtesy of @ImaanHammam
If you’ve been thinking about ocean waves, the golden sun, and Mai Tais, you’re not alone. Spring break is upon us, and many will be jet-setting off to tropical destinations like Miami, Cancun, and St. Barths. But the planning doesn’t end with booking a ticket—a versatile vacation wardrobe is just as important.
If you fail to plan ahead (or accidentally skip a whole section of your packing list, like yours truly), you’ll end up stress shopping instead of lounging in a poolside cabana. I’ve learned my lesson, and now gather inspiration ahead of time by scrolling through my favorite style stars’ feeds.
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Hailey Bieber, Paloma Elsesser, and Kendall Jenner have all give us major inspiration, showing us what a chic resort-ready rotation looks like. The secret is stowing pieces that work across multiple plans (think: a white maxi skirt that transitions from exploring local shops to dinner). Not only does it make getting ready a breeze once you land, but it leaves extra space for souvenirs. Best of all, a few key outfits can cover your entire itinerary—from brunch to beach.
But just because they’re multi-purpose pieces doesn’t mean they’re boring. In fact, many pull from this season’s latest trends, including woven handbags, two-tone jewelry, see-through silhouettes, and wedge heels. They’re not just for your trip, either—each style seamlessly integrates into your everyday spring collection.
Whether you’re packing your bags or simply manifesting sun-kissed vibes, the below five spring break outfits are worth snagging. They’re practically begging for a vacation photoshoot. 
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Breezy Brunch

The right outfit is just as much a part of brunch as your favorite matcha latte. A billowing maxi skirt and coordinating mini blouse keeps the look elegant and versatile, while simple thong sandals ensure comfort.
shop 5 products
We Wore What
Double Tie Top
BUY
$68.00
Revolve
Madewell
Handwoven Tote
BUY
$198.00
Nordstrom
Gap
Maxi Skirt
BUY
$71.00
Gap
Chloé
Salome Sunglasses
BUY
$312.00
Bloomingdale's
TKEES
Lily Flip Flop
BUY
$95.00
Nordstrom
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Sand And Surf Style

The ultimate beachside duo? A mesh dress and barely-there bikini. Elevated accessories like a woven tote bag and rectangular sunglasses add the perfect finishing touch.
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Kiki de Montparnasse
Tank Dress
BUY
$244.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Anine Bing
Rio Tote
BUY
$495.00
Shopbop
Gooseberry Intimates
So Chic Top
BUY
$50.00
Gooseberry Intimates
Free People
Two Of Us Sunglasses
BUY
$20.00
Free People
Tony Bianco
Ives Sandal
BUY
$130.00
Revolve
Heaven Mayhem
Knot Earring
BUY
$83.00
Revolve
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Island Shopping Spree

One of the chicest ways to wear lace-trimmed satin shorts is with a graphic tee—while a pair of sandal pumps takes the look to a whole other level. 
shop 5 products
edikted
Seashells T-shirt
BUY
$23.00
Nordstrom
Dôen
Silk Shorts
BUY
$298.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Staud
Harlow Bag
BUY
$350.00
Net-A-Porter
Céline
Triomphe Sunglasses
BUY
$550.00
Nordstom
Maeve
Loopy Heels
BUY
$168.00
Anthropologie
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Tropical Dinner Date

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Wine and dine your style with a draped scarf top and pleated maxi skirt. This unexpected combination is both sleek and relaxed, carrying you through whatever spring break plans follow next.
shop 5 products
Sir
Lilou Scarf Top
BUY
$195.00
Moda Operandi
Wilfred
Twirl Skirt
BUY
$150.00
Aritzia
Isabel Marant
Elina Earrings
BUY
$395.00
Revolve
Sarto By Franco Sarto
Talea Sandal
BUY
$140.00
Nordstrom
Loeffler Randall
Alexei Loop Belt Crossbody Bag
BUY
$262.50$350.00
Bloomingdale's
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Paradise Cocktail Hour

Lean into the glitz and glamour of it all with a sequin blouse made for turning heads. Easy, straight-leg denim and strappy sandal heels complete the look.
shop 5 products
Sam Edelman
Sequin Tank
BUY
$128.00
Sam Edelman
Frame
Mellow Jeans
BUY
$216.00
Nordstrom
Jennifer Behr
Thread Choker
BUY
$275.00
Shopbop
Jonathan Simkhai
Shell Clutch
BUY
$495.00
Shopbop
Inez
Sofia Sandal
BUY
$285.00
Inez
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