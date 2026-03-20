We’re Going Somewhere Fun And This Is Exactly What We’re Packing
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If you’ve been thinking about ocean waves, the golden sun, and Mai Tais, you’re not alone. Spring break is upon us, and many will be jet-setting off to tropical destinations like Miami, Cancun, and St. Barths. But the planning doesn’t end with booking a ticket—a versatile vacation wardrobe is just as important.
If you fail to plan ahead (or accidentally skip a whole section of your packing list, like yours truly), you’ll end up stress shopping instead of lounging in a poolside cabana. I’ve learned my lesson, and now gather inspiration ahead of time by scrolling through my favorite style stars’ feeds.
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Hailey Bieber, Paloma Elsesser, and Kendall Jenner have all give us major inspiration, showing us what a chic resort-ready rotation looks like. The secret is stowing pieces that work across multiple plans (think: a white maxi skirt that transitions from exploring local shops to dinner). Not only does it make getting ready a breeze once you land, but it leaves extra space for souvenirs. Best of all, a few key outfits can cover your entire itinerary—from brunch to beach.
But just because they’re multi-purpose pieces doesn’t mean they’re boring. In fact, many pull from this season’s latest trends, including woven handbags, two-tone jewelry, see-through silhouettes, and wedge heels. They’re not just for your trip, either—each style seamlessly integrates into your everyday spring collection.
Whether you’re packing your bags or simply manifesting sun-kissed vibes, the below five spring break outfits are worth snagging. They’re practically begging for a vacation photoshoot.
Breezy Brunch
The right outfit is just as much a part of brunch as your favorite matcha latte. A billowing maxi skirt and coordinating mini blouse keeps the look elegant and versatile, while simple thong sandals ensure comfort.
Sand And Surf Style
The ultimate beachside duo? A mesh dress and barely-there bikini. Elevated accessories like a woven tote bag and rectangular sunglasses add the perfect finishing touch.
Island Shopping Spree
One of the chicest ways to wear lace-trimmed satin shorts is with a graphic tee—while a pair of sandal pumps takes the look to a whole other level.
Tropical Dinner Date
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Wine and dine your style with a draped scarf top and pleated maxi skirt. This unexpected combination is both sleek and relaxed, carrying you through whatever spring break plans follow next.
Paradise Cocktail Hour
Lean into the glitz and glamour of it all with a sequin blouse made for turning heads. Easy, straight-leg denim and strappy sandal heels complete the look.
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