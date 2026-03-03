The Modern CEO Aesthetic: 6 Blazer Brands Winning Over It Girls Right Now
If you're like me, you're probably sick and tired of bundling up in winter layers. Don't lose hope though, my friends. We've made it through the harshest days of the season and sunshine is just around the corner. In other words: Now is the perfect time to invest in transitional outerwear pieces. Whether it's coveted leather jackets or — the reason why we're here today — cool-girl-approved spring blazers.
While the tailored pieces are a classic essential in any wardrobe, not every blazer is created equally. There are some brands who have perfected the art of crafting timeless silhouettes over the years, while there are others who have worked diligently to give the staple a meticulously modern cut that feels undeniably chic. What's even better is that the wardrobe hero looks great during any life event. Going to brunch with your friends on the weekend? Throw on a blazer. Have an important meeting with your boss? Throw on a blazer. Running errands but want to look polished just in case you run into your ex at the supermarket? Throw on a blazer.
With so many options to shop, analysis paralysis can set in quickly. However, with a little research, it's clear to see that there are standout winners. After consulting the visual diaries of our favorite it girls, we've unearthed the need-to-know brands creating the best spring blazers for women. I will warn you now, you are going to want to wear these every single day.
The Frankie Shop
If you're someone who's always faced with a bit of buyer's remorse, you need to add The Frankie Shop to your sartorial arsenal. The label is known for its reliable foundational pieces. From button-down shirts to, of course, smart blazers. At the top, you'll see Chiara Ferragni wearing the label's Crosby blazer, an oversized design with a modern wrap effect, but there are so many more celeb-loved options. Kendall Jenner recently wore the bestselling Gelso and Hailee Steinfeld has the boxy Pia blazer.
Madewell
If you're looking for rich textures without spending thousands of dollars, I highly recommend Madewell's edit. The assortment includes sumptuous suede blazers and corduroy styles that add a bit of interest to all those jeans-and-a-T-shirt outfits. Plus, Madewell's blazers also come with a stamp of approval from Selena Gomez and It girl Alexa Chung.
TWP
Not too many brands can fuse the coolness of New York City's energy with the sweet charm of the Midwest, but TWP's Trish Wescoat Pound manages to do so with ease. The label's blazers are tailored in a way that oozes modern-day CEO magic. That alluring appeal has reeled in a growing fan base like Elle Fanning, Emma Roberts, and Jennifer Garner—to name a few.
H&M
Don't sleep on the high-street finds. H&M has some hidden jewels in its repository. I'm a huge advocate for the Studio collections that offer higher-quality fabrics and exacting stitching, especially on the label's tailored pieces like trousers and blazers. Of course, those top-notch items go fast, so I'd recommend marking your calendar for the next drop on March 5.
Favorite Daughter
Looking like a style queen every time you leave the house need not be a difficult task. Favorite Daughter makes it easy with a collection of failproof staples. It's no coincidence that pieces like the Favorite Pant have become bestsellers at a few multi-brand retail sites. And Refinery29 editors, Kristen Stewart, and Katy Perry all love the label's dependable blazers.
Saint Laurent
We can't talk blazers without mentioning the king. Saint Laurent is the working woman's go-to for powerhouse women who want a bit of Parisian elegance sprinkled into their wardrobe. From sharp shoulders to exaggerated silhouettes, the house's latest crop of blazers are truly irresistible. This is the type of fashion investment that will last you a lifetime so the cost-per-wear makes it worth every penny. Rihanna, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Margot Robbie, and more style stars would agree.
