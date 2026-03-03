While the tailored pieces are a classic essential in any wardrobe, not every blazer is created equally. There are some brands who have perfected the art of crafting timeless silhouettes over the years, while there are others who have worked diligently to give the staple a meticulously modern cut that feels undeniably chic. What's even better is that the wardrobe hero looks great during any life event. Going to brunch with your friends on the weekend? Throw on a blazer. Have an important meeting with your boss? Throw on a blazer. Running errands but want to look polished just in case you run into your ex at the supermarket? Throw on a blazer.