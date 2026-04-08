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These Spring 2026 Fashion Trends Are About To Be Everywhere

Shelby Ying Hyde
Last Updated April 8, 2026, 4:44 PM
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Photos: Slaven Vlasic, Alena Zakirova, and Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images.
Tory Burch, Elisabetta Franchi, and The Attico.
It’s officially spring and as the saying goes, “April showers bring May flowers,” which means bouts of rain and unpredictable weather are almost inevitable. However, at the risk of getting blasted with a chill or caught in a sudden downpour, this is around the time that most people throw practicality out the window and begin reaching for those more playful pieces they had packed away. But with the spring 2026 runway trends as proof, that post-winter clarity often leads to some really fun collections that won’t make you choose between whimsy and function.

From designers like Stella McCartney and Tom Ford incorporating lingerie-inspired designs into their Spring/Summer 2026 collections, to Loewe and Fendi putting their own spin on the oversized windbreaker that looks like it was plucked right out of the ‘90s, the fashion set is all about experimenting with different proportions and details. It’s why divisive pieces like capris are also having a moment, as they can be worn, in legging form, from Pilates to brunch with ease. There’s this undeniable push to get people to think outside the box and from the looks of the trends that are going to be everywhere this spring, it’s working like a charm.

Continue ahead for a breakdown of the seven unconventional spring 2026 fashion trends that are set to dominate this season — across dresses, jacket, and aesthetics — along with a curated selection of shoppable finds to help you get ahead of the masses.
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Spring 2026 Trend: Top Drawer Dressing

Photo: Courtesy of Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images.
Acne Studios Spring/Summer 2026.
Putting together an outfit that’s worthy of praise requires you to think a little outside the box, which includes taking your intimates beyond the bedroom. Although this trend can seem a bit daunting at first, it’s really as simple as throwing a mesh slip skirt over a pair of statement tights or pairing a lacy camisole top with jeans, per the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2026 runway. You can even take a page out of Hailey Bieber’s book with a negligee-inspired lace dress for date night. Of course, there are levels to embracing this trend, so if you want something advanced, try a "more is more" approach with strategic layering à la No. 21 styling.
shop 4 products
H&M
Lace-trimmed Asymmetric Nightgown
BUY
$49.99
H&M
Silk Laundry
Daybreak Mesh Skirt
BUY
$155.00
Silk Laundry
Dôen
Iona Short
BUY
$298.00
Dôen
Abercrombie & Fitch
Bella Tie-front Cami
BUY
$60.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
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Spring 2026 Trend: Sporty Windbreakers

Photo: Courtesy of Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images.
Loewe Spring/Summer 2026.
Functional fashion for spring isn’t necessarily groundbreaking. But the way the style set is dressing them up feels refreshing, and the powerhouse brands such as Saint Laurent, Fendi, and Miu Miu throwing their hats into the ring are the official stamp of approval. Blending the worlds of gorpcore and fashion, weather-resistant designer jackets are all over the runway (and For You pages, too). Embrace the trend IRL by introducing oversized pieces with funnel collars in retro color combinations into your everyday lineup this season.
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Nike
Oversized Windrunner Jacket
BUY
$125.00
Nike
Lululemon
Hooded Leather Jacket
BUY
$180.00
Lululemon
FP Movement
Field Tripper Jacket
BUY
$198.00
Free People
Uniqlo
Windproof Stand Blouson
BUY
$79.90
Uniqlo
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Spring 2026 Trend: Pedal Pushers

Photo: Courtesy of Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images.
Rabanne Spring/Summer 2026.
Regardless of how you feel about pedal pushers (aka capris), the controversial pant length is undoubtedly having a moment for Spring 2026. If you need proof, just look at the Versace and Rabanne runways. Not only are they a stylish alternative to Bermudas, the refined silhouette is quite versatile, which means you can wear them a bunch of different ways. Take cues from Magda Butrym and Sandy Liang by opting for sheer or lace styles that you can layer for a more dynamic look.
shop 4 products
Gap
High Rise Capri Jeans
BUY
$31.00$79.95
Gap
Norma Kamali
Pedal Pusher Cropped Stretch-jersey Leggings
BUY
$95.00
Net-A-Porter
Sandy Liang
Barlow Capris
BUY
$150.00
Sandy Liang
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye Mid-rise Slit Pedal Pusher Legging
BUY
$98.00
Beyond Yoga
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Spring 2026 Trend: Polo Tops

Photo: Courtesy of Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images.
MSGM Spring/Summer 2026.
There’s just something about a polo top that makes it so fitting for spring, and it seems most designers are in agreement. Smart and stylish, they’re versatile enough to be layered under sweaters or with midi skirts in a uniform fashion that’s reminiscent of the Tory Burch runway. But they can also be worn by themselves with the same ease as your favorite t-shirts. Try experimenting with fabrics and fits if it feels too buttoned-up. You may even consider a polo dress, as seen in Christopher John Rogers’s Spring 2026 collection
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Staud
Ren Striped Ribbed-knit Polo Shirt
BUY
$175.00
Net-A-Porter
J.Crew
Boyfriend Jersey Short-sleeve Polo Shirt
BUY
$59.50
J.Crew
Lacoste
Slim Fit Striped Polo
BUY
$84.99$170.00
Lacoste
JW Anderson
Embroidered Striped Cotton-blend Polo Shirt
BUY
$715.00
Net-A-Porter
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Spring 2026 Trend: Towel Dressing

Photo: Courtesy of Richard Bord/Getty Images.
Christopher Esber Spring/Summer 2026.
Terrycloth fabrics scream warmer weather, as does a wrap-front strapless dress that looks like a towel you’ve wrapped around your body post-shower. Loewe and Christopher Esber took a literal approach for spring, whereas COS offered up a sartorial option with shoulder straps that can tuck inside when you want to bare a little more skin. Whereas punchier styles like Spanish designer Juan Vidal’s floral-print dress (with beach towel vibes) are worth throwing in your suitcase for tropical vacations.
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Suzie Kondi
Cotton-blend Terry Halterneck Jumpsuit
BUY
$495.00
Net-A-Porter
Toccin
Madison Striped Cotton Midi-skirt
BUY
$395.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Skims
Terry Cover Up Wrap Skirt
BUY
$48.00
Skims
Anemos
Strapless Nadege Draped Maxi Dress
BUY
$495.00
Anemos
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Spring 2026 Trend: Napoleon Jackets

Photo: Courtesy of Virgil Claisse/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images.
Ann Demeulemeester Spring/Summer 2026.
From camo pants to trending graphic tees at Brandy Melville, it seems like everywhere we look there are vintage, military-inspired details infiltrating the fashion market and this spring, you can add double-breasted Napoleon jackets to the list. A 2006 staple with a column of buttons down the front, it has a gothic vibe that instantly makes even the simplest of outfits feel edgier. Take styling cues from Ann Demeulemeester, McQueen, and Johanna Ortiz, by opting for jackets in rich fabrics like leather or structured cotton and crepe material.
shop 4 products
Desigual
Cotton Jacket With Zipper
BUY
$219.02
Desigual
Lioness
Rush Hour Military Jacket
BUY
$125.00
Urban Outfitters
Boden
Topstitch Denim Jacket
BUY
$220.00
Boden
Zadig & Voltaire
Veraman Blazer
BUY
$598.00
Zadig & Voltaire
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Spring 2026 Trend: Shift Dresses

Photo: Courtesy of Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images.
Sacai Spring/Summer 2026.
The rumors are true, 2016 fashion is back and as someone with boots on the ground during this era, the resurgence of shapeless shift dresses was inevitable. Although structured minis as seen on the runway at Marc Jacobs, Sacai, and Hodakova reigned supreme, don’t be afraid to try a midi or floor-sweeping maxi, made from linen, instead. (Pro tip: Consider grabbing printed pieces that will double as neutrals in your closet, like plaid, stripes, or animal prints.)
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Damson Madder
Reversible Bridget Mini Dress
BUY
$210.00
Damson Madder
Dôen
Almadia Shift Dress
BUY
$298.00
Nordstom
Simon Miller
Mona Crepe Dress
BUY
$395.00
Simon Miller
ALC
Faye Satin Mini Dress
BUY
$495.00
ALC
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