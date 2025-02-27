ADVERTISEMENT
Spring 2025 Fashion Trends That Are Set To Dominate

Laura Lajiness Kaupke
Last Updated February 27, 2025, 9:06 PM
There’s something undeniably energizing about spring fashion, a chance to get creative with how we dress and mix up our usual routines right as the weather gets nice. This season, there’s a whole spectrum of fresh ideas to dive into. From bolder-than-ever florals to the daring allure of chartreuse, spring is offering statement pieces that heighten your fashion senses and give you that much-needed sartorial jolt.

First on our radar are pantaloons — yes, you heard right: The Victorian-era underpinnings are having a renaissance, stepping out from the shadows to swap in for your trusty wide-leg trousers and barrel jeans. Spring will also usher in a bolder reimagining of white lace that’s delightfully reminiscent of doilies and vintage drapery, but made for everyday wear. (The trick? Pairing these pieces with utilitarian items to dial down their primness.) Darling knit sets are primed to revamp your off-duty style, while vibrant chartreuse offers a vivid punch of energy. Then, there are tops decorated with rosettes and floral embroideries, channeling all the aught-era vibes with a sweetness that’s both feminine and fun.

Keep reading as we break down the top 10 spring trends and how you can make them your own this season.
Spring 2025 Trend: Pantaloons

Photo: Courtesy of Alaia.
Photo: Courtesy of Chloe.
Pantaloons are making a comeback in a more modern form — think flowy and relaxed with sweet details— that offer a playful alternative to your usual trousers.
Intimately
Forever Young Pants
$98.00
Free People
Selkie
The Pammy Pantalettes
$175.00
Selkie
Dôen
Francisca Plant
$198.00
Dôen

Spring 2025 Trend: Textural Floral Tops  

Photo: Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti.
Photo: Courtesy of Coperni.
Whether in the form of rosettes to frothy embroideries, floral tops are the move for a soft, feminine touch to denim and trousers. 
Wilfred
Goodlux Bloom Top
$48.00
Aritzia
Aje
Pandorea Layered Top
$325.00
aje
Cult Gaia
Namid Top
$758.00
Cult Gaia

Spring 2025 Trend: Bolder Floral Dresses 

Photo: Courtesy of Loewe.
Photo: Courtesy of Bally.
Whether it’s an exaggerated silhouette or a near-dizzying (in a good way) motif, florals are taking on a more groundbreaking life this season while still feeling quintessentially spring.
Damson Madder
Becca Bubble Mini Dress
$185.00
Damson Madder
Farm Rio
Yellow Copabanana Tulle Midi Dress
$210.00
Farm Rio
Ganni
Printed Mesh Corset Mini Dress
$375.00
Bergdorf Goodman

Spring 2025 Trend: Modern Lace 

Photo: Courtesy of Erdem
Photo: Courtesy of Ulla Johnson.
White lace can be far more dynamic than you thought. The reimagined pieces we’re seeing for spring pair well with your choice of structured, utilitarian, or casual everyday staples that balance the vintage charm.
Massimo Dutti
Sleeveless Top With Lace Detail
$100.00
Massimo Dutti
A.L.C.
Bodie Lace Short
$695.00
A.L.C
Dissh
Loula White Lace Skirt
$149.99
Dissh

Spring 2025 Trend: Long Utility Shorts 

Photo: Courtesy of Ganni.
Photo: Courtesy of Burberry.
We get it, Bermudas aren’t for everyone. But if you've been skeptical of the long shorts trend, try these utilitarian versions for a more casual look that feels far more fun than cargo pants.
The Frankie Shop
Alder Cargo Bermuda Short
$165.00
The Frankie Shop
Topshop
Faux Suede Bermuda Shorts
$64.99
ASOS
Free People
City Everly Linen Trouser Shorts
$108.00
Free People

Spring 2025 Trend: Organza

Photo: Courtesy of Khaite.
Photo: Courtesy of Giambattista Valli.
Airy and delicate, organza can skew formal, but designers have taken the stiffness out, making the material wearable in blouse, dress, and skirt form. While some pieces are more sheer than others, not every version is designed for full-on skin exposure.
Silk Laundry
Organza Boxer Shorts
$225.00
Silk Laundry
& Other Stories
Smocked Top
$119.00
& Other Stories
ASOS DESIGN
Organza Sheer Pencil Maxi Skirt
$49.99
ASOS

Spring 2025 Trend: Knit Sets 

Photo: Courtesy of Chanel.
Photo: Courtesy of Fendi.
Spring’s new knit sets offer a jauntier look than your usual matching sweatsuits. Dress them up with a kitten heel and cute bag for a lunch date, or chill in a cozier set for a little couch-rotting.
Reformation
Calie Tank
$48.00
Reformation
Reformation
Cara Knit Short
$78.00
Reformation
Eloquii
Knitted Easy Polo
$53.97$89.95
Eloquii
Eloquii
Knitted Short
$47.97$79.95
Eloquii
Flat White
Knit Cardigan Sweater
$88.00
Anthropologie
Flat White
Knit Crop Top
$58.00
Anthropologie
Flat White
Knit Shorts
$68.00
Anthropologie

Spring 2025 Trend: Chartreuse

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci.
Photo: Courtesy of Dries Van Noten.
Bold, vibrant, and just a bit left-of-center, this hue instantly adds instant freshness to your wardrobe, bringing a bright, lively energy to both casual and dressy ensembles.
Zara
Basic Knit Sweater
$49.90
Zara
Sézane
Roderic Trousers
$170.00
Sézane
Banana Republic
Crepe Twist-shoulder Dress
$69.97$180.00
Banana Republic
