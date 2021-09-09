Every Item You Need To Jumpstart Your Spiritual Journey This Fall

Hot girl summer is almost done, so what's next? It's time to connect with our spirituality, deal with our toxic behaviors, meditate, and open that third eye chakra, of course. In other words, we're dedicating this fall to emotional and spiritual healing after a year and a half of undeniable upheaval.
Modern-day spirituality (and the magic of the internet) mean you can learn about practices all around the world and see what work for you. The road ahead is truly what you make of it, as you take up rituals and find belief systems that work best for you. Each person's practice is different and unique to them. Let yourself be surprised by what you can uncover on this journey, whether that's a new deeply guiding principle or just a fun hobby you can do with friends.
If you've been meaning to start on your own spiritual journey, we present our absolute must-have magical essentials. While it's important to feel drawn to the cards or called to your crystals, it can be confusing if you don't know where to start. From tarot cards to self-care journals, here are some items you can use to start getting in touch with your spirit guides and knowing yourself in a more intimate way.
