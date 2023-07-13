Are The Spill & Thread Apps New Homes For Black Internet Discourse?

While it’s a sibling to the photo-sharing app Instagram, Threads is text-based and unsurprisingly more similar to Twitter, which made it an easy go-to for those first few days after launch due to its familiarity. Unlike Spill, the visual quality bests its competition, and the conversation has better variety. Every feed is a brain dump mostly from celebrities, brands, and people you don’t follow. Real-time dialogue around high-profile court cases and awards shows would get obliterated by Threads’ current algo. But rumor has it that the more you like and comment, the more your feed will curate itself to your interest. That remains to be seen for some people.