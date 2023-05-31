You should definitely apply sunscreen in the morning but you also have to reapply throughout the day. "If you apply it at 8 or 9 in the morning, by 10, 11, 12, it's gone," explains Dr. Day. "Now, at the worst time of day, in the mid-afternoon when the UVB rays are the strongest, you have no protection even though you think you have sunscreen on. You have to reapply every few hours." (A note on UVA vs UVB: UVA light has a longer wavelength and is associated with skin aging, whereas UVB wavelength is shorter and damages skin cells, causing DNA mutations that can eventually lead to melanoma and skin cancers. A broad-spectrum sunscreen protects against both.)