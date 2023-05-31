This Magnetic Putty Is An Aesthetically Pleasing Fidget Toy — & 20% Off

Fidget toys aren't just sensory pleasing and satisfying, some are also aesthetic enough to hold a permanent place on our desk as decor. Speks, home to those design-minded magnet-based fidget products, recently introduced Crags to its stress-relieving roster. A magnetic putty for those that are slime-averse, it promises to calm your nerves after a few minutes of mindful playing with its mesmerizing texture and sound. And now through June 13, Speks has given R29 readers an exclusive 20% off discount on Crags with the promo code STRESSLESS. But is it worth it? (Spoiler Alert: for the price? Hell yeah) Keep on scrolling to read the honest review from this fidgetting, anti-anxiety-product-obsessed writer.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Featuring 500 ferrite magnetic stones, the Speks Crags Magnetic Putty is exactly what it sounds like — a putty with kinetic sand-like movement that's made out of tiny smooth magnets. Meant to be a calming tool for mindful sensory play and stress-relieving, the Crags are like a non-messy slime alternative. It's rated 4.5 out of 5 stars with 364 reviews. Reviewers say it "feels so good to use" and that they're "very sensory satisfying."
When I first started playing with the magnetic putty, I was mesmerized. The texture is ultra-smooth, and really reminds me of visiting the Brookstone at my local mall to play with the kinetic sand. The tin can, which comes in five colorways, is perfectly sized to both store the magnet pebbles and carry for on-the-go. That being said, after my first-time use, my interest in the magnetic putty fell off. The magnets aren't as strong as I want them to be so the pebbles tend to fall off if I go too hardcore on the playing. It doesn't hold my interest enough to be comparable to slime in my eyes. But we all have different sensory needs, so that's bound to happen. I much prefer the Speks toys that have a stronger magnetic hold that I can fidget with while I do work, like the OG Speks or the Geode.
“
Very sensory satisfying.
SPEKS Reviewer
”
Maybe the answer is more Crags? The larger Crags Magnetic Putty comes with double the amount of magnetic putty in a bigger tin can. Honestly, I think the answer here really might be that it's way more satisfying when it's 1,000 pebbles instead of 500 — that way the magnetic hold would be stronger. And with that 20% off? You might as well get the bigger size.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Overall, I think if you're looking for fidget toys or anti-anxiety products —and you're not a fan of slime's texture — Speks is the way to go. They're very well made, I'm not afraid of it breaking if I'm a little too rough. Plus, the sounds of the magnets clicking together is very nice and satisfying. Whether you go for the Crags Magnet Putty or the Speks Magnet Balls, there's 100% a toy here that will satisfy your specific sensory needs.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.