This Magnetic Putty Is An Aesthetically Pleasing Fidget Toy — & 20% Off

When I first started playing with the magnetic putty, I was mesmerized. The texture is ultra-smooth, and really reminds me of visiting the Brookstone at my local mall to play with the kinetic sand. The tin can, which comes in five colorways, is perfectly sized to both store the magnet pebbles and carry for on-the-go. That being said, after my first-time use, my interest in the magnetic putty fell off. The magnets aren't as strong as I want them to be so the pebbles tend to fall off if I go too hardcore on the playing. It doesn't hold my interest enough to be comparable to slime in my eyes. But we all have different sensory needs, so that's bound to happen. I much prefer the Speks toys that have a stronger magnetic hold that I can fidget with while I do work, like the OG Speks or the Geode