12 p.m. — Lazy morning comes to an end and I start cleaning. This is long overdue, and we usually get this done by putting on some music and tackling whatever needs cleaning for a few hours. I do the floors, our closet space, change sheets, and wash the duvet. He does the kitchen and bathroom. Quick break to walk the pup. Side note: We moved in together about a year ago and I had a lot of commitment fears. Most notably, my mom worked full-time, raised us, and cleaned the house all on her own. My dad is an amazing spouse and caregiver, but he had no idea how to take over and run the house. For example, he had no clue she cleaned out the old food from the fridge each week. It took weeks of stinky food before we figured out that she had stopped. Each chore was so effortful for him to learn. So with my own relationship, it's been super important to me that we both know how to do everything in the house, with the bills, etc. I just refuse to singlehandedly carry that mental load like she did.