I Tried On The Bestselling Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, And Here Are My Thoughts

And while "faux leather" and "comfort" don't always go hand-in-hand, customers were quick to praise that they are "incredibly comfortable and hold up amazingly." Black leggings also may not be the most exciting, but there's a reason so many of our closets are filled with this versatile staple. You can wear them to work and to work out, depending on how you style them. But if you're a black legging hoarder, beware. One customer said it made her entire collection seem less appealing: "I want to throw away all of my cheap black leggings and wear these all the time. They are thick, high-quality, and hold you in all the right places while still giving you a butt!”