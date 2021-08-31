I Tried On The Bestselling Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, And Here Are My Thoughts

From $25 Verdusa bodycon skirt that doesn't quit, the R29 shopping team is always looking to put our expertise to work to break down the goods. So when we noticed rave reviews for Spanx Faux leather legging, we knew this is something to pay attention to.
For many, Spanx is synonymous with teeny-tiny, ultra-stretchy shapewear. However, savvy shoppers (and R29 readers) have been obsessed with one particular non-shape-wear item— the brand's famous faux leather leggings. They are a reliable top seller every year for the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. But you don't have to follow sales data to know how much people love them: the leggings currently have 4.4 out of 5 stars and 3,400 reviews, with fans swearing by its body smoothing, style-forward look and quality product construction.
"These leggings are worth every penny. Spanx does a great job of placing their seams in areas that won't cut your circulation off," writes one happy customer. "The way that the leggings can smooth out any bump and cranny is perfect! You can dress these up or down, and they wash very well."
"I want to throw away all of my cheap black leggings and wear these all the time. They are thick, high-quality and hold you in all the right places while still giving you a butt! ..."
Nordstrom.com Reviewer
And while "faux leather" and "comfort" don't always go hand-in-hand, customers were quick to praise that they are "incredibly comfortable and hold up amazingly." Black leggings also may not be the most exciting, but there's a reason so many of our closets are filled with this versatile staple. You can wear them to work and to work out, depending on how you style them. But if you're a black legging hoarder, beware. One customer said it made her entire collection seem less appealing: "I want to throw away all of my cheap black leggings and wear these all the time. They are thick, high-quality, and hold you in all the right places while still giving you a butt!”
If it could cause someone to rethink their entire stock of leggings, I knew I had to try them. I saw that they were available from XS-3X which means there’s a solid chance I could shimmy into a pair for a review. We reached out to Spanx and they provided me with a pair in 2X so I can see what all the hype is about IRL. Keep on reading to see what I really thought about them, from the pros and cons, to fit and feel.
The package arrived within a few days. At first glance, the leggings were subtly shimmery and felt slightly slippery yet textured at the same time. They don't feel that leathery to the touch. As other reviewers noted, the leggings looked so small initially I had my doubts on if they’d actually fit. However, they were pretty stretchy, so I was able to use a little force and get them on. I'm usually between a 2X and a 3X, and the 2X definitely felt a little snug. However, I was still able to squat and touch the ground with my palms. I definitely could’ve sized up to a 3X with how compressive these were. It would also be nice to see Spanx expand the sizing, especially since they seem to run on the smaller size. While they currently only run up to 3x (or around a size 26), they are also available in tall and short inseams. All three inseams are also available in the full size range, which is especially nice for shorter plus-size folks who often see petite sizing end at L or XL.
"My butt looks pretty great in these leggings, and the ultra-high waist makes me feel held in and super secure. "
Chichi offor, Associate Writer r29
As far as any sort of pant goes, I don’t really wear skinny or super form-fitting silhouettes regularly, so I wasn’t expecting to like how these fit. I was pleasantly surprised, however. Like with Spanx’s shapewear, these leggings have a smoothing effect. They’re pretty compressive, but roll down a little bit when you sit down. Although I’m 5’9”, I opted for a regular inseam because my legs are not super long. I feel like I look a little taller than I normally do in these though which is a cool bonus that was definitely unexpected. My butt looks pretty great in these leggings, and the ultra-high waist makes me feel held in and super secure.
I opted for styling these with some black square toe booties, gold jewelry, faux leather cropped top, and a zebra button-down. You could go more casual with sneakers and an oversize shirt-jacket and baseball cap too. These are black leggings after all, so pretty easy to style up or down! I can even see these being used for a Sandy from Grease-themed costume too. Right now you can actually get them in fun new colorways and patterns for the fall and winter season including snake print in white and red and a beautiful crocodile print pattern.
After trying these on, I now understand the Spanx faux leather legging hype. With the affordable $98 price point, smoothing effect, flexibility, ultra-high waist (...you get the point) these are a wear-with-anything, do-almost-anything black legging. If you are looking for a versatile piece that you’d definitely get some use out of, consider checking these out.
