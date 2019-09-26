I’m 33 & This Is How Much My Trip To See Family In My Bay Area Hometown Cost

7:00 a.m. – I’m up early to say goodbye. I eat my leftovers from Saturday breakfast and chat with my aunts before they leave for work. We rush to say goodbye, so we won’t be sad. I shower, pack up the rest of my stuff, and realize my headphones have walked off. I stop by El Faro and grab a burrito to-go. ($7.43) I check for headphones at Walgreens and strike out. I hate that Apple took away the headphone jack. Why do you guys make it more expensive to own your stupid phone?! I run to Raymond’s Sourdough Bread Outlet to stock up on bread. They’re a bakery that I think delivers bread, but they also sell fresh hot sourdough bread daily. I only checked one bag on the flight here, but I packed a second empty bag for this exact situation. I realize they’re cash only and rush off to find cash. I have to pay ($0.25) to park my car, then get charged ($1) to pull out cash from the liquor store ATM. I hate rushing and start to get anxious. I make it back the outlet and fill my 2nd suitcase with bread. I look like a crazy person organizing my suitcase in the parking lot, but I’m no dummy. San Francisco sourdough is the best. ($23.25) $31.93